Another week comes to an end: Let the fun begin. You know the drill. Here are some events worth checking out.

Glimpse into the mind of Emmy Lou Packard

Learn how the famous American printmaker and fresco artist made her prints in a demonstration by artist Art Hazelwood. See the process up close for free at Richmond Art center on Saturday, July 16from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Black choreographer festival returns

Come to the Dance Mission Theatre on 24th Street to watch new artists from various dance companies perform for the Black Choreographer Festival. The show will run both July 16 and July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are sold on a sliding scale of $10 up to $30 (pay the max price to reserve the seating). Purchase tickets here.

Check out the Diego Rivera showcase this week

On July 16th, the SFMOMA presents Diego Rivera’s America, a collection of over 150 paintings, frescoes, and large-scale drawings of Mexico and the U.S. from Rivera’s. Visitors can come anytime after 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here.

Got an idea? Need funding?

The Hope SF initiative and San Francisco foundation are reopening the Small Grants Program for $10,000 and encouraging city residents and families to apply.

The foundation is hosting a workshop to field questions anyone may have and to give feedback on applications on Monday, July 18th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at 901 Fairfax Avenue.

The foundation is also offering zoom workshops on July 20th.

Vegan Pop-Up Event

July 16 at the Callibard Pollinator Sanctuary 1820 Palou Avenue between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m to enjoy live music, plant-based food, and the company of the vegan community.

A live panel featuring farming and food production organization Dragon Spunk starts at 4 p.m. and a live concert kicks off at 5 p.m.

Learn more here

Step into a free Capoeira Fitness Class

Experience a Brazilian martial arts workout that blends acrobatics, dance, and music led by Instructor Sucuri this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The course is open to teens and adults of any level. Online and in-person options are also available. Sign up here.

Mattie’s Monthly Market

It’s the third Sunday of the month which means Mattie’s community sale will be back in action on 18th and Valencia. Swing by July 17th between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m for music and jewelry, crafts, and more sold by a variety of vendors.