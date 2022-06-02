June is finally here and with that comes warmer days, breezy nights and more activities in the neighborhood. Enjoy some of these festivities happening across the city.

Getting ready for Pride

Need something to do in honor of Pride? We got you! Check out what’s happening this weekend leading up to Pride marches on June 25 and 26.

Queer Movie Night

Manny’s will be hosting a mini series of movie nights celebrating Pride and queer media.

The first movie will be Paris is Burning showing on Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Go here to find more information about the movie and to register.

Bring a friend, have a drink and enjoy the movie!

Pride Flag Raising

Japantown will raise its very first Pride flag ever at the Peace Plaza.

Put together by the Japantown Rainbow Coalition, the event will take place Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and will feature emcee Kristi Yummykochi, a performance by Jiten Taiko and words from District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston and Amy Sueyoshi.

Feel free to arrive early for lunch, stay after for dinner, or do both at local businesses.

More information about the event is here.

Grillin’ in the ‘Mo

Hop over to the Hamilton Recreation Center afterwards for blues and barbeque for this year’s Fillmore Summer Fest Kick-Off from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Put together by The Village Project to celebrate the start of youth summer programs, the festivities will include a free blues concert featuring Niecey, Yolandra Rhodes and Sonny Blue Band.

There will also be line dancing and a plethora of youth activities such as face painting, free ice cream, bubbles and more.

Bring your family, a blanket and an appetite to enjoy a day with the community.

Registration and more information is here.

SF Indie Fest at the Roxy

The Roxy Theater is hosting the SF Indie Film Festival from June 1 to 12.

The festival will feature multiple films each day live at the theater. One of the films included, “Bay Area Resilience”, is a collection of short films made across the Bay Area that will show Saturday at noon. One of the films included in the collection is The Mission, directed by Hélène Goupil.

Admission requires proof of vaccination or a negative covid test within the last 48 hours.

Check out other showings and buy tickets here.

The Castro turns 100

This month marks 100 years since the opening of the Castro Theatre.

Owned by descendants of San Francisco’s Nasser family, it is the longest continually family owned movie palace in the country.

In celebration of being an iconic spot in the city, the family in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment will have 11 days of movie screenings from June 3 to June 12.

Each day will feature movies from each decade of the Castro’s history. On June 22 – the actual day when the theater opened in 1922 – the theater will feature movies filmed in San Francisco. The full movie schedule is here. Buy tickets here.

Mini Illusion show

The Mission Arts Performance Project, also known as MAPP, will hold its 10th “MINI ILLUSION” art show returning after five years Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Curated by Adrian Arias, the program will include three musical performances, two poetry readings while also featuring live painting by Arias, Mara Iea Brown and Pancho Peskador.

Attendees are invited to come dressed in black and be ready to see the transformation of the art house from a white canvas to a dream.

The show is part of Arias’ “3 MINI-ILLUSION shows,” at Red Poppy Art House located at 2698 Folsom Street. The others will be on June 18 and Oct. 8.

Divided into three different parts, reservations are required for each act separately. RSVP here. Due to Covid-19, there is a capacity of 20 for each act inside. Proof of full vaccination and ID is required at the door. Face coverings are required at all times.

Find more information about the artists and the event here.

MUNI Heritage Day

Wondering what it felt like to be on the streetcar that survived the 1906 earthquake? Ride this streetcar and other historical vehicles for free on this year’s MUNI heritage day. Travel back in time riding streetcars, buses and cable cars rarely seen on the streets of SF this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Returning after 30 months, the day will feature vintage vehicles from MUNI’s collection, including streetcars built in 1835, 1912, 1929, 1934 and the 1940’s. Each streetcar will run from the SF Railway Museum to Pier 39 making regular passenger stops en route.

Bus routes will go from the museum to Washington Square in North Beach and back via Columbus Avenue. Boarding will be at the beginning and end of the line only.

Sacramento-Clay cable car 19 will be on the California Street line, from Market to Van Ness. O’Farrell, Jones and Hyde Street cable car 42 will operate on what remains of its original route from Aquatic Park to Washington Street and then to Bay and Taylor streets through the Powell-Mason line.

Also enjoy free admission to the SF Railway Museum and outdoor exhibits showcasing stationary vintage vehicles at the plaza.

To learn more about which vehicles will be featured, go here.

Neighborhood Beautification Day

Show pride and love for the community during a day of greening and cleaning up in District 8.

Join staff from the city’s Department of Public Works and other volunteers this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon starting at Mission High School. Supplies and light refreshments will be provided.

Be sure to dress in layers, wear closed toe shoes and bring a reusable water bottle.

Register for this event here.

Bernal Chess Day

Enjoy the outdoors and a game of chess this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for weekly Bernal chess day. All levels and ages are welcome. Bring a chess set and a mask to wear.

Bring some snacks and meet at the outdoor back patio at Progressive Grounds.

Take a look at other events and the calendar for chess day here.

Watch the NBA Finals

The Warriors will be hosting a free indoor and outdoor watch parties for all home and away games this year for the NBA finals.

Away games will be available to watch inside the Chase Center for $25 per ticket. Home games will be watched outside.

The outdoor watch party will take place at Thrive City Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will have standing room only and capacity is limited, so come early! RVSP is required. Go here to register and see the watch party schedule. Go Dubs!

Open mic without a mic

Come see local performers, poets, comedians and more for a weekly open mic event Thursday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Meet at the southwest corner by the 16th and Mission street BART station. All forms of expression in any language are welcome.

Find more information and a schedule of the event here.