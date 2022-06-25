Transrights are human rights sign at transmarch
TransMarch Photo by Christine Delianne

Perched on pedestrian refugee Island, Paris Taylor pumped her arms in the air as the band rallied down Dolores street for Transmarch.

“Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Transphobia has got to go!” The crowd chanted. When asked what brought her out to March through Dolores Friday evening, she sighed.

“I’m excited to be out here, celebrating. Because we might not have enough to celebrate.”

Taylor was referring to the Friday announcement of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the ruling responsible for the legalization of abortions. For many people marching, the outcome was looming, but that doesn’t make the courts decision less concerning when it comes to reproductive and trans rights. “Any trans body that could possibly get pregnant is at risk,” she said. “But also, they’re just gonna come for the rest of us, too. You know, what comes next?”

TransMarch video by Christine Delianne
TransMarch video by Christine Delianne
TransMarch Photo by Patrick Perkins
TransMarch Photo by Patrick Perkins
TransMarch Photo by Patrick Perkins
TransMarch Photo by Patrick Perkins
TransMarch Photo by Patrick Perkins
TransMarch Photo by Patrick Perkins
TransMarch Photo by Christine Delianne
TransMarchPhoto by Christine Delianne
TransMarchPhoto by Christine Delianne
TransMarch Photo by Christine Delianne
TransMarchPhoto by Christine Delianne
TransMarchPhoto by Christine Delianne

Christine Delianne

delianne@stanford.edu

Christine flew across the country from Long Island to the Bay Area for college. She is a junior at Stanford University, where she served as the Managing Editor for the student newspaper. Before joining Mission, she covered breaking news as an intern at Bay City News and The Sacramento Bee.

