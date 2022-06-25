Perched on pedestrian refugee Island, Paris Taylor pumped her arms in the air as the band rallied down Dolores street for Transmarch.

“Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Transphobia has got to go!” The crowd chanted. When asked what brought her out to March through Dolores Friday evening, she sighed.

“I’m excited to be out here, celebrating. Because we might not have enough to celebrate.”

Taylor was referring to the Friday announcement of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the ruling responsible for the legalization of abortions. For many people marching, the outcome was looming, but that doesn’t make the courts decision less concerning when it comes to reproductive and trans rights. “Any trans body that could possibly get pregnant is at risk,” she said. “But also, they’re just gonna come for the rest of us, too. You know, what comes next?”

TransMarch video by Christine Delianne

TransMarch Photo by Patrick Perkins

TransMarch Photo by Christine Delianne