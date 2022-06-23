Whew, it’s been a busy week, everyone. A city-wide basketball championship parade and countless Pride events – and there’s still no sign of the fun slowing down. Whether you’re ready to cuddle into bed or let loose during a night out, there’s plenty to do.

We’ve created a full guide to Pride here, but if you want to avoid the crowds, there are still other events for you to choose from.

The Castro Theatre Turns 10

The Castro Theatre is celebrating its centennial anniversary with a gift to movie-goers: admission to five of San Francisco’s most revered films for $1 a ticket. The day’s screenings include well-known movies like the wildly-beloved Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) starring Robin Williams, and films that may be unfamiliar to a modern audience like San Francisco (1936).

More information about tickets and movie screening schedules can be found here.

The Youngest San Franciscans are eligible to get vaccinated

Families can start getting their children aged 6 months to 4 years old vaccinated, according to a San Francisco Department of Public Health announcement on Tuesday.

To access the vaccine, reach out to your health provider to schedule an appointment or you can visit a city-operated vaccination site nearest to you. Search for a local vaccine site or pharmacy here. The Latino Task Force site at 701 Alabama St. will be administering vaccines until 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Looking for a new coffee shop?

Grand Coffee, a local coffee joint in the Mission District since 2010, officially opened a new cafe at 2544 Mission St last week. That’s right, more coffee and pastries flowing into the Mission. Stop by to try their specialty drinks (the menu ranges from “cafe-quality decafs” to “sweet, syrupy medium roasts”) or to just feel welcomed.

Donate to SF Urban Film Festival

Want to help out a cause this weekend? SF Urban Film Festival is close to meeting its $20,000 goal to help produce a film “about the need for affordable housing, cultural spaces, and Tagalog bilingual education in SoMa.”

SOMA Pilipinas is matching contributions up to $1,000. The deadline to donate is Friday afternoon. Donate here.

Jimbo the Musical Clown

Why go to the circus when the circus can come to you? Bring your children down to the Mission Bay Library branch to enjoy a performance by Jimbo the Musical Clown on June 25.

Jimbo will showcase accordion music, juggling, skits, and other circus skills for kids to enjoy from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the program room at 960 Fourth St at the intersection of Berry St. and 4th St.

Read more details here.

Free theater classes

If you’ve never dabbled in theater before, here’s your chance. Join the Mission Local Cultural Center for Latino Arts at 2866 Mission St. near 25th Street starting at noon on Sunday, June 26. No dance background is needed and all are welcome! Learn more here.

Submit your artwork

Attention Bay Area artists. In light of the possible turning of Roe v. Wade, The Drawing Room-Annex is seeking artwork related to the Supreme Court’s possible decision to overturn the legalization of abortions. Artwork of all forms can be submitted; the selected work will be displayed in the Drawing Room-Annex’s exhibition from July 30 to September 3 at 780 Valencia Street between 19th street and Valencia Street.



The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. Read more details here.