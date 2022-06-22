Pride is making its grand return after a two-year break, and it is in full swing with fêtes from DJ parties to disco parties, the Trans March that begins at Dolores Park on Friday, and the massive Saturday fête at Dolores Park that ends with a Dykes on Bikes event. All lead up to the Pride Parade, the biggest celebration of all things queer and the rights that come along with it.

First, the big events. Scroll down for some smaller offerings.

Friday

March for Trans Rights (June 24 at 6 p.m.)

Advocate for the rights of trans people by joining the Trans March from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 24.

The march is preceded by an intergenerational Youth & Elders brunch and a resource fair at Dolores Park starting at 10:30 a.m. The march begins at 6 p.m. at Dolores and 18th streets and culminates at Taylor and Turk streets, where a brief program of speakers will take place.

The march itself is around 45 minutes. Folks are encouraged to bring comfortable shoes and to prepare for the San Francisco weather.

Afterward, people will migrate to the march afterparty at El Rio. The festivities will last for a while, from 6 p.m to 2 a.m. You can buy your tickets in advance for $25 or at the door for $30.

Check out the details of the event in advance here.

Saturday

Join the Dyke March (June 25 at 5 p.m.)

Join the San Francisco Dyke March on Saturday evening at Dolores and 18th streets. The march will be the organization’s 28th!

“We continue to hold the Dyke March as a self identified dyke-only space,” organizers say — they ask male allies to support from the sidelines. For the exact route through the Mission and Castro and back to Dolores Park, click here.

Spend an afternoon at a Drag Contest (June 25 at 11 a.m.)

Compete for the title of Best Drag Performer and a $1,000 cash prize at this year’s Castro contest.

The preliminary rounds will take place at Castro Family Block Party from 11 a.m to 5 p.m on June 25 at Noe St. between Market and Beaver streets.

The semi-finals are at noon. Finals take place at 4 p.m. where the grand prize and a runner-up prize of up to $500 will be delivered. Semi-finalists compete on stage in a “lip-sync for their lives.”

You won’t want to miss it.

Put your hat in the ring by completing a free application. Registration and event details can be found here.

Sunday

PRIDE Parade (June 26 at 10:30 a.m.)

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on June 26 at the corner of Market and Beale streets, and it wraps up at Market and Eighth St.

Dykes on Bikes (June 25 fundraiser event, June 26 ride)

Sign up to ride along with the San Francisco chapter of Dykes on Bikes at the front of the Pride parade from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 26th.

People can register at the Dykes on Bikes Saturday fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at El Rio bar, at 3158 Mission St., or register online here. The rest of the Saturday event will be filled with music by DJ Rockaway and auction prizes.

Line up for the march opens on Sunday at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 a.m sharp. If you want to ride next to a friend during the parade, be sure to bring them with you when you line up.

For more information about getting involved, click here.

SMALLER EVENTS

Celebrate pride with a Mission coffee shop (Wednesday, June 22 to Sun. June 26)

The queer coffee shop, Milk SF, is kicking off its first Pride Celebration since officially opening in the Mission District in June 2021 with events stacked for every day this week.

A few of the highlights in the itinerary include queer mingling over discounted drinks, political discussions with the Harvey Milk Democratic Club, and a drag show with local drag artist Dot Comme (enter after paying a suggested $10 cover).

And so much more. Read up on the event schedule here.

Enjoy LGBTQ+ Spoken Word (Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m.)

Medicine for Nightmares bookstore is hosting Pride in Words, a literary reading and open mic featuring LD Green, Caleb Luna, Mimi Temptest, and other LGBTQ+ authors at 7 p.m. on June 22 at 3036 24th St near Treat.

If you want a turn at the mic, the event is offering eight slots for performers to share queer works for up to three minutes. But arrive early! Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Listen to a Live Book Reading by Queer YA Author (Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m.)

Sour Cherry, a queer comic-book shop, will mark its fourth month in the Mission with a handful of festivities for locals to enjoy.

Author Amy G. Dalia will be in the house reading and signing copies of their book, Like it or Not, a contemporary retelling of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, on June 22 at 7 p.m. at 3187 16th St intersection.

Dalia will stick around the store the following week to discuss the book at 7 p.m. on June 28 and host a short story workshop at 6:30 p.m on June 29.

Participate in a Trans Clothes Exchange (Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m.)

Come down to 289 Eighth St. intersection or “Transfabulous Clothing Exchange & Overflow Lounge” hosted by adult-boutique store Wicked Grounds.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 24, the store encourages people to come to swap old clothes (or not. People can come by if they’re just seeking some gender affirmation). People can also come by to grab a drink from the cafe next door and enjoy nice company.

Payment is based on donations to help keep the boutique running, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. All are welcome.

Secure your tickets and see more details here.

42nd Annual SF Pride Run (Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 a.m.)

Throw on some sneakers and build up a sweat as you race along the San Francisco FrontRunner’s 5K loop course in Golden Gate Park (or 10K course, if you’re feeling up for it). Kids can join the Kids Dash.

Lacing up this year will raise money for the Lyric Center for LGBTQ+ Youth.

Come engage in the community during Pride Month on June 25th. The event is happening from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and costs $45 to run, but all are welcome to watch. Register to run here.