An 18-year-old man was shot just south of the Folsom and 21st Street intersection shortly before 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Arturo Carrillo, director of the Street Violence Intervention Program, said that the man was shot in the thigh. Police officers gave the victim first aid and summoned medics to the scene, after which he was taken to hospital with non-fatal injuries.

“He’s okay,” said Carrillo, “He’s going to be fine.”

Several officers cordoned off the block until around 5 p.m. Officers at the scene confirmed they were investigating a shooting but did not share details. SFPD does not yet have any suspects and has made no arrests.

A witness reported hearing a pop from inside her house around the time of the shooting, but dismissed it until she realized the street was closed.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start their message with ‘SFPD’.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

The SFPD’s data on crime can be found here.