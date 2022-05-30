San Francisco isn’t exactly a frontier justice sort of place. Unless, of course, you’re a lucratively compensated city employee who’s been cold-busted for taking advantage of his job and using it to benefit himself and his cronies. In that case, the city’s powers-that-be tend to figuratively march you up to city limits and deliver the same speech the Aintry County sheriff gave Jon Voight at the end of Deliverance: “Don’t ever do somethin’ like this again. Don’t come back up here.”

And off you go. With your pension intact, of course.

The bar for a San Francisco worker to lose his or her pension is high. It’s not enough to be a bad worker or a bad person or even a convicted criminal. He or she must be convicted — and sentenced — for a crime of job-related “moral turpitude.” That’s an antiquated expression implying intentional misuse of authority or funds, but perhaps best described to your humble narrator as “one of those vague terms lawyers use to ensure there will always be a need for lawyers.”

As such, former Department of Building Inspection boss Tom Hui, who hurriedly resigned after the City Attorney unearthed a trove of compromising material, has been pocketing $16,398.61 a month since March 12, 2020. Former PUC general manager Harlan Kelly, who is federally accused of bribery and bank fraud, has been drawing $22,065.96 a month since December 1, 2020. Former building inspector Bernie Curran, who established a cottage industry of traveling around the city and signing off on favored individuals’ shoddy construction projects — and is also federally and locally accused of bribery — has been pulling $4,429.90 a month since June 15, 2021. And Ex-Public Works boss Mohammed Nuru, whose January, 2020 arrest began the city’s ongoing game of corruption dominoes, is earning $7,463.78 a month.

(Why so low for Nuru? We are told by the city’s retirement system that “at the time he left City employment, Mr. Nuru did not meet the age and service requirements to receive a service retirement allowance. He was, however, eligible to receive a vesting benefit – an annuity based on his [retirement system] account balance.”)

The money these men have received to date is theirs to keep, as is the money they will receive up to their potential sentencing. The wheels of justice, of course, do turn slowly — especially when there’s every incentive to gum them up and cash more checks.

Enter Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who last week, introduced a potential November charter amendment to — moving forward — lower the bar to strip bad workers of their pensions. This was a long time coming for Peskin, who has publicly railed against city honchos who “do all the kind of things that make everyone barf in their mouth about government” simply being shown the door to lucrative retirement.

Rather than wait years for a conviction while an accused felon cashes government check after government check, Peskin suggests the city’s retirement system can convene an “administrative hearing” to determine if a worker has “committed a crime involving moral turpitude in connection with the member’s duties as an officer or employee of the City and County.” If “clear and convincing evidence” points toward a yes, then that worker “shall forfeit all rights to any further benefit from the Retirement System…”

Voter behavior is difficult to predict, but the electorate is in a surly mood right now. Peskin’s proposal can’t deal with Nuru, Kelly et al. post-facto. But, if it makes the November ballot, those guys will be on voters’ minds — and it’s challenging to conceive of a winning argument that it should be harder to strip malefactors of their government pensions.

But the question here may not be what voters think — but, rather, what judges think.

Upon being named Department of Building Inspection employee of the quarter in April 2016, senior inspector Bernie Curran, with plaque, said “It is a pleasure and privilege to serve the people of San Francisco on a daily basis.” At far left is then-DBI director Tom Hui.

Reviewing what it takes, up and down the state, to revoke an employee’s pension, San Francisco’s standards are neither more nor less forgiving of bad workers — but are narrower.

State and local employees in 27 systems in 20 counties — perhaps three quarters of all the public workers in California — are under the aegis of the Public Employees Pension Reform Act (PEPRA). And under this system, a worker convicted of a job-related felony actually has options that a San Francisco employee does not.

While a devious San Francisco worker stands to lose his or her entire pension, under PEPRA the calculation is different. Here, a retirement board looks at the period of time between a worker’s first job-related crime and the date of conviction, and then excises that time period from his or her pension compensation. A good example is the case of ex-Contra Costa County fire captain John Wilmot, who pleaded guilty to stealing a wide array of material from firehouses over the course of 13 years. Rather than have his retirement payments out-and-out revoked, he instead had 13 years worth of service detracted from his pension, leaving him with payments based on a mere dozen years of service.

Meanwhile, in San Jose — like San Francisco, a charter city — police and fire workers are (potentially) held to a standard exceeding San Francisco’s. Cops or firefighters found guilty of a felony — any felony, not just an on-the-job or job-related felony — can be stripped of their entire pensions.

San Jose’s police and fire retirement board is in fact, presently, weighing whether it should curtail the pensions of two cops who were long ago convicted and sentenced for grave — but not job-related — sexual offenses, but continued receiving retirement checks.

So, there are a variety of ways bad workers can be dealt with. But the commonality here is: First, there must be a criminal conviction. Peskin’s charter amendment would do away with that. And this makes pension experts uneasy.

City Hall, Nov. 6 2018. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

“Both the United States Constitution and the California Constitution prohibit any state from passing a law that impairs the obligation of contracts,” notes Wyne. “There has been a body of case law in California courts, all the way up to the Supreme Court, that has concluded that public employee pension benefits are a contractual benefit.”

“Clear and convincing” evidence — the standard outlined in Peskin’s proposal — is not “proof beyond a reasonable doubt.” And an administrative hearing is not a criminal court. San Francisco’s potential charter amendment could run into constitutional hurdles at the state level — and, via the 5th and 14th amendments, on the federal level as well.

“I would expect that members who’ve had benefits reduced by the pension system would challenge that reduction,” Wyne predicted, “probably on the concept of vested rights and that they are not being afforded due process.”

Union leaders have told me that they’re not in the business of protecting workers who defraud the public — and would not necessarily be averse to a stricter process. But, clearly, there is much meeting and conferring to do between the city and its unions, lawyers, and union lawyers. There is, potentially, some tinkering to do before voters get their say — if, in the end, voters get their say.

The notion of holding bad actors accountable in a quicker, cheaper manner is straightforward and simple. Not unlike frontier justice.

But San Francisco is neither quick, cheap, straightforward, nor simple. San Francisco, after all, isn’t exactly a frontier justice sort of place.

