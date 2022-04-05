In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the redistricting task force once again reversed course by voting in favor of Map 4B, which puts the Tenderloin and central SoMa in District 5.

The 6 to 3 vote came only days after the task force approved Map 4D near unanimously. That map kept the Tenderloin in District 6 and was an overwhelming favorite of those who spoke during the seven-hour public comment period on Saturday.

Map 4B controversially slices the Tenderloin and central SoMa out of District 6 and puts both in District 5 – a dramatic change that means District 6 is left with few low income census blocks. In the new map, District 5 loses Haight-Ashbury and Cole Valley.

Throughout the redistricting process, the vast majority of public comments have asked for the Tenderloin to remain attached to SoMa in District 6. Last night, many public comments praised the now-reversed decision to keep Haight-Ashbury and Cole Valley in District 5.

Map 4D, which included the Tenderloin in District 6, was preliminarily approved last Saturday in an 8 to 1 vote. That meant Map 4D would be used as the basis for future tweaks as the task force’s April 15 deadline approaches.

But in last night’s meeting – which began at 5:30 p.m. Monday and continued until around 3 a.m. this morning – the task force was unable to agree on changes they made during live line drawing and instead voted to reverse course and proceed with Map 4B.

Data from the Redistricting Task Force. Please note: The proposed boundaries are not fixed and will be updated in the coming weeks. You can access a full-screen version of the map here.

“We are going against all the impassioned testimony we heard on Saturday, only days ago,” said task force member Jeremy Lee, who voted against the reversal. “We are doing this in the dead of night when we cannot be held fully accountable by the public.”

The votes in favor of using Map 4B were from: chair Arnold Townsend, vice-chair Ditka Reiner, Raynell Cooper, Chasel Lee, Matthew Castillon, and Lily Ho. These members were all appointed by either Mayor London Breed or the Elections Commission.

The three dissenting votes came from Chema Hernández Gil, Jeremy Lee, and J. Michelle Pierce. These members of the task force were all appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

The main change made to Map 4D during live line drawing was moving Russian Hill into District 3. Public comment had previously asked for Russian Hill to be kept in District 3, or to be kept whole as a neighborhood if that were not possible. But when these changes came to a vote, task force members rejected them in a 5-4 split, with Townsend, Reiner, Chasel Lee, Castillon, and Ho against the changes.

Instead of going back to live line drawing, the task force then voted to return to Map 4B.

Cooper, who voted in favor of the changes to Map 4D, said he was “surprised” by his fellow members’ reluctance to move Russian Hill into District 2 in the first vote.

“I don’t think they realized how consequential the vote on Russian Hill would be,” he said. He said that by keeping Russian Hill in District 3, there would be impacts to other areas of the map, especially in the center of the city, none of which “seemed any more comfortable.”

It is unclear why this stand was made by a majority of the task force on the issue of Russian Hill in particular. Cooper later voted in favor of returning to Map 4B, saying that he was worried about the impact of the Russian Hill vote on other neighborhoods if they stuck with Map 4D.

“From listening to the live mapping session around 2 a.m., it appeared that several task force members were frustrated with the shape of District 6,” said Matthias Mormino, director of policy for the Chinatown Community Development Center, in an SF Rising press release.

“After moving on to District 3 and hitting an impasse around Russian Hill,” said Mormino, “the decision to pull Map 4B out of the dust bin was done out of desperation or perhaps delirium.”

Map 4B was the second most popular choice among the public last Saturday, but it was far behind the popularity of Map 4D. Member Pierce tallied unambiguous support for each map during that meeting, and found that 117 members of the public spoke in favor of 4D, while 32 spoke in favor of 4B. Maps 4A and 4C only had a handful of supporters..

According to witnesses at the meeting, there were no public comments asking for the Tenderloin to be moved to District 5 last night, and many actually thanked the task force for their previous decision to move ahead with Map 4D.

“I know we are going to get a lot of upset feedback on Wednesday,” said Cooper.

The task force’s next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

This story will be updated throughout the day.