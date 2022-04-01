San Francisco’s districts are being redrawn, and a final draft must be reached by April 15.

The nine-member task force charged with creating the new districts will be discussing four new maps this Saturday from 10 a.m. in an effort to reach a consensus. Their job is a difficult one: redrawing the districts’ boundaries so that their 2020 populations are broadly equal, while keeping historically connected neighborhoods together as much as possible.

Their efforts so far have not been without controversy. Splitting SoMa from the Tenderloin proved particularly contentious last weekend – but only one of their four new maps (Map 4D) keeps the Tenderloin as part of District 6.

Take a look at the maps below to see how the four maps up for discussion could change the economic, cultural, and demographic characteristics of San Francisco’s districts.

Proposed districts

Data from the Redistricting Task Force. Please note: The proposed boundaries are not fixed and will be updated in the coming weeks. You can access a full-screen version of the map here.

Proposed districts and income

Data from the Redistricting Task Force and from the 2020 American Community Survey. Please note: The proposed boundaries are not fixed and will be updated in the coming weeks. You can access a full-screen version of the map here.

Proposed districts and race

Data from the Redistricting Task Force and from the 2020 American Community Survey. Please note: The proposed boundaries are not fixed and will be updated in the coming weeks. Racial populations include those who reported as multi-racial; white, Black, and Asian populations include only non-Hispanic. You can access a full-screen version of the map here.

If you would like to comment on the proposed changes, you can send the task force your thoughts at rdtf@sfgov.org. More information about the process can be found on the Redistricting Task Force website.