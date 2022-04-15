Gestalt is on its last legs, and only more feet in the door could change that.

The dive bar on 3159 16th St. known for live music, pinball, simple sausages and beer could close — it has just enough money in the bank to survive through May. After that, it’s anyone’s guess, said owner Dan Hawkins, but he remains optimistic.

“We’re fighting,” Hawkins said. “But we’re hanging on by a thread.”

Hawkins’ business account has roughly $6,000, which will cover a month, maybe two months’ rent. Fortunately, both his landlord and Pacific Gas and Electric Company have given him breaks, he said. That doesn’t help the low amount of revenue, though. Lately Friday nights average just $700 in sales, compared to a couple grand pre-pandemic. “It’s pathetic,” Hawkins said.

He may dip into his own savings or ask a family member to help him get to the summer when business is generally better. The bar is trying out various events in hopes of attracting more customers — pinball tournaments, sports nights, new musical acts. Survival hinges on balancing the books.

“It’s about fine-tuning my revenue and the expenses of this bar,” Hawkins said. “And about whether I can buy beer.”

The Mission Pinball Club met for the second time on February 16, 2016 at Gestalt at 3159 16th St. Photo by Laura Waxmann.

He quickly learned in January that offering live gigs every night of the week was a “mistake,” because not enough people turned out. Lately, the business owner spends 30 to 40 percent of his gross earnings on music gigs, which earn a return “one-fifth of the time.”

“It’s not the musicians fault, it’s just not enough people coming out yet. It will take a long time for people to get comfortable to come out in the bars if they even care to,” Hawkins said.

The drastically reduced crowds on 16th Street hurts the most. Pre-pandemic, the bar used to feed off the “overflow” of Double Dutch guests across the street, but that’s shuttered, too. Other neighboring businesses that thrived on nightlife also sorely miss the late-night crowd. We reported last week that Arinell Pizza on 16th and Valencia may serve its last slice soon.

Those who do come out don’t stay long. Because of the bar’s location and proximity to residential homes, Gestalt cannot apply for a cabaret license, which allows live performances or DJ sets until 2 a.m., Hawkins said. That means most performances end by 11 p.m., causing partiers to disperse toward Valencia Street and leave Hawkins “all alone in the bar.”

Vernice Tafao and her friends watch the game at Gestalt. “For me, this is not just a game,” she said. “It’s tradition. It’s like a treasure.” Photo by Marta Franco. Taken February 2013.

Now that San Francisco has an extremely high-rate of vaccinations, Hawkins said it’s time the city encourages customers to come back “and stop with the fear mongering.”

Hawkins received one $15,000 grant from the state and a Payroll Protection Program loan for payroll, but both are long gone.

He didn’t qualify for a bar and live music grant because the bar didn’t offer music long enough. On top of that, the city sent him a bill last February to pay for current permits, and fined the bar $900 in penalties for missing last year’s deadlines. In total, the bill comes out to $4,600 — he’s paying it on a $600 a month payment plan.

“Ease up the fees and penalties,” Hawkins said. “I was just like, this is unbelievable. Are they trying to put me out of business? It’s bureaucracy at its worst. It really is.”

Nonetheless, the bar that’s been around since 2007 is still hanging in there.

“We have a lot of people who really appreciate this place, and a lot of really talented people. The local regulars encourage me to keep going,” Hawkins said. If they do go down, “we will go down swinging.”

