Yesterday, the Redistricting Task Force selected a final map for the city’s new district boundaries. Barring legal challenges, these boundaries will be used for the next ten years.
Use the tool below to find your new district.
Data from the Redistricting Task Force. If you spot errors or want to suggest improvements, please email will@missionlocal.com.
