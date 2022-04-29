The final Supervisorial district boundaries, approved April 28.

Yesterday, the Redistricting Task Force selected a final map for the city’s new district boundaries. Barring legal challenges, these boundaries will be used for the next ten years.

Use the tool below to find your new district.

Data from the Redistricting Task Force. If you spot errors or want to suggest improvements, please email will@missionlocal.com.

DATA REPORTER. Will was born in the UK and studied English at Oxford University. After a few years in publishing, he absconded to the USA where he studied data journalism in New York. Will has strong views on healthcare, the environment, and the Oxford comma.

