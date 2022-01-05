Last year, David Chiu accepted his new job as City Attorney, leaving his District 17 State Assembly seat behind. Four contenders seek to replace him, and on Tuesday three presented their stances on everything from housing to marijuana during a Potrero Hill Democratic Club forum.

Our own Joe Eskenazi moderated the discussion. We picked some questions and summarized the nearly hour-and-a-half conversation for you here.

Who are the players and what are their opening remarks:

David Campos: In the past he worked as a Santa Clara Deputy County Executive, a San Francisco Supervisor, and a San Francisco Deputy City Attorney. He called for an increase in affordable housing, fixing homelessness and affordable healthcare for all. As a formerly undocumented citizen, Campos characterized himself as one fighting for the “regular” people.

“My vision is for a state of California that brings everyone along, including those left behind.”

Bilal Mahmood: A neuroscientist and entrepreneur who worked on the Obama administration and in the nonprofit and for-profit sector. He believes many of today’s current issues could be solved by combining science and policy, and cutting out red-tape in housing production and small business.

As a son of immigrants, he wants San Francisco, “to return to what it represented for my family — a beacon of hope.”

Thea Selby: A mother with two kids whom she raised in the district, a small business owner, an elected City College Trustee and founder of the Lower Haight Merchant and Neighbor Association. She calls herself a champion of the working family, and touted her expertise on transit and education.

“The assembly is where you have the opportunity … I want to make sure I’m there to help it.”

Matt Haney: At present, Haney represents District 6 as a San Francisco Supervisor. Before that, he served on the San Francisco Board of Education and as an attorney. Given a conflicting Board of Supervisors meeting, he was unable to join the Potrero Hill Democratic Club’s forum.

Some debate questions:

Eskenazi: I’d like you to assess Assemblyman Chiu’s term in Sacramento. What did he do well and what was not so good? What would you continue to do and what would you do differently?

Campos complimented Chiu as a “work horse,” a trait he feels he shares. What he’ll do differently is build on relationships, including with the Latino and LGBTQ Caucus. He is backed by other representatives, like state senator Toni Atkins, and says this level of unity is “unique.”

Mahmood praised how Chiu brought “broad coalitions” together and “pushed for ideas and legislation that [weren’t] popular” like wind farms. Overall Mahmood doesn’t find much to critique Chiu’s tenure and just said his “focus” on prioritizing climate change may differ.

Selby too believes she could bring different groups together, especially women and transit groups, which Chiu did well. She diverged from her contenders and disagreed with Chiu’s priority on “corporate” backed transit. Selby wants more progressive regional measures; she said she works with Voice For Public Transit, a group representing thousands of labor, transit and youth advocates.

Eskenazi: I’d like you to espouse your views on what the Assembly can and should do regarding increased housing production. How does geographic equitability and local control factor in?

Mahmood noted he’s a renter and a son of immigrants, both experiences color his views on housing production. The two main problems: “Our cities block new housing development that drives up the price of rent due to lack of supply” and cities’ failure to “uplift existing tenants.” Mahmood thinks legislation should pass to ban exclusionary zoning, bolster permitting, invest in social housing, and strengthen tenant protections against Ellis Act evictions. He’s for building all affordability types and to “stop the obstructive micromanagement of our housing development like we see in our San Francisco Board of Supervisors… and ensure that we can build anywhere at any height, any time.”

Campos disagreed with the notion to build anywhere at any height at any time. His main focus is finding dollars for affordable housing statewide, which he did in Santa Clara through a voter-presented bond that assisted the formerly homeless. Affordable housing should extend not just to “low-income individuals, but for middle-income individuals” like teachers, first responders, firefighters and police officers.

Selby zeroed in on acquiring funding and land. She thinks the Bay Area Housing Authority could help out financially, and state reps need to pressure the feds to support more. Exploring an estate transfer tax is also viable. Incentivizing private institutions to sell their land for housing production is another possibility.

Eskenazi: What meaningful environmental legislation would you advocate for in the Assembly?

Selby proposed legislation that could rake in $100 billion for climate policies, which would be paid for by progressively-funded wealth or income tax. The state needs hydrogen cell trucks, too, since trucks contribute to emissions. In addition, the state should promote a “shift” from car-culture to biking and walking.

Mahmood, who previously worked with the authors of the Green New Deal, said he wants the state to have its own. This means setting up and enforcing production goals for electric bikes and electric transit, giving zero-interest loans through a Climate Public Bank to businesses and families who decide to retrofit their homes , and cutting red tape for these policies. His scientific background makes him apt, he added.

Campos, too, advocated for a Green New Deal and underscore the need for green, new jobs that shift away from industries that pollute and which are located in areas disproportionately affected by the environment; the Bayview neighborhood in San Francisco and the city of Richmond came to mind. He called on the state to make these investments, and these changes “will be one of the first things that [I’d do] if elected.”

Eskenazi: What distinguishes you from your fellow candidates, and why would that would make you a more effective Assemblymember?

Selby said her experience as a woman and a mother would shape specific policies that are often left out. Cracking down on tampon taxes and including diapers into SNAP benefits were policies supported by mothers and women, she said. Both the assembly and this position, however, have mostly been directed by men who may not think about those issues.

Campos’s experience as a poor, undocumented immigrant enlightens him to barebone issues like hunger and wealth. However, his experience fighting inequality sets him apart — “it’s not just talk, it’s actual action.”

Mahmood said he’s not a “career politician,” rendering him unmoved by potential cushier jobs. His background in science, the private and nonprofit sector, and business coalesce in a distinct mix of knowledge that can solve what he thinks is society’s most pressing problems: climate change, the pandemic, healthcare, and housing.

Lightning Round

Each candidate only could answer yes or no — though some did not do that.

I supported SB35 when it was proposed.

Campos: Yes.

Mahmood: Yes.

Selby: Yes.

SB35 has been a good thing for California.

Campos: Yes.

Mahmood: Yes.

Selby: Yes.

I support the recall of Chesa Boudin.

Campos: No.

Mahmood: No position.

Selby: No.

I support the recall of the San Francisco Board of Education.

Campos: Yes on one, no on two [of the members].

Mahmood: Yes on all three.

Selby: Yes.

I support reforming the process of enacting recalls.

Campos: Yes.

Mahmood: Yes.

Selby: Yes.

Congestion pricing in San Francisco would require state approval. With that said, yes or no, I support congestion pricing here.

Campos: Yes.

Mahmood: Yes.

Selby: Yes.

Caltrans should make more properties under freeways available for homeless shelters and housing.

Campos: Yes.

Mahmood: Yes.

Selby: Yes.

Potrero Hill is slated to be the site of a 450-micro unit, 120-foot tower. Yes or no, this is fair and good for the residents of Potrero Hill.

Campos: No position.

Mahmood: Yes

Selby: No position.

I would, if offered, accept an endorsement and monetary support from the Police Officers Association.

Campos: No.

Mahmood: No.

Selby: No.

I represent a change from the dominant political forces running the City for the last 25 years.

Campos: Yes.

Mahmood: Yes.

Selby: Yes.

If a Congressional seat opens up during your first term, would you consider running for it?

Campos: No.

Mahmood: No.

Selby: No.

