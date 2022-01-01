Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump.

By any measure — infections, hospitalizations, positivity rates and R Numbers — San Francisco appears to be still in the thick of the omicron woods.

First the good news. Local data scientist Peter Khoury reports the number of new infections seems to decelerating. Not decreasing, mind you, but not rising as fast as it has been.

So much for the good news.

Hopefully you’ve read Annie’s piece on the lack of protection provided to workers in local restaurants. In it, Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco’s “health officer,” said that instead of providing protection, the City provides “information”. She explained the city is encouraging people to upgrade protection with more “easily obtainable” masking options, thereby “prioritizing our healthcare workforce for [N95s] to make sure they remain available and essential workers have access to those around the city.” Is she saying that almost two years into the pandemic, the City has to hoard “easily attainable” high-quality masks to prioritize healthcare workers? Really? What local hospitals are not supplying their workers with sufficient personal protective equipment? Does Phillip mean to say restaurant workers, particularly cooks, (who were among the hardest hit in 2020) are no longer considered “essential?”

The lack of personal protective equipment may have been one of the “dire working conditions” which provoked workers at Kaiser to threaten to strike a couple of months ago. In 2020, a new analysis shows Kaiser Permanente logged the most complaints on workers’ safety, over double the number from the next highest establishment.

Covid, and now especially omicron, has graphically displayed the understaffing, underpay and dangerous working conditions for workers in hospitals.

Members of the Biden transition COVID-19 Advisory Board have been speaking out about the failure of the Administration to do little beyond pushing The Vaccine. Much of what they have to say relates to creating a functional public health system. Though they make a number of good points, including community healthcare workers, they make no mention of improved working conditions, increased pay and increased staffing at hospitals and across the industry.

Time for a joke. Remember Biden’s plan to have your insurance provider reimburse you for the outrageously expensive rapid tests (assuming you could find one)? Here’s a tale from someone who tried.

I can’t leave you to the numbers without getting back to Dr. Phillip’s assertion that DPH provides information. At a time when improved hospitalization data is required, especially how many patients are being treated for covid, and how many came to the hospital for something else and subsequently tested positive, DPH provides the absolute minimum. Actually, we get less information on hospital conditions than we did in 2020. In addition, DPH provides limited, ambiguous, or opaque information on covid in schools, and no information on outbreaks around the City, contact tracing, or resources available for isolation (if any). Seems like the “information” is waning.

Scroll down for today’s covid numbers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from the San Francisco Department of Public Health. As of Jan. 6, DPH reports more than 88 percent of all San Francisco residents have received one dose, and over 81 percent have received two. For residents 5 and older, DPH reports the figures rise above 90 percent and above 85 percent and over 90 percent of those 65 and older have received two doses. SFDPH reports that as of Jan. 6, approximately 400,395 residents (56 percent of all residents) have received a COVID-19 booster dose including 77 percent of residents 65 and over, 66 percent for those 50-64, 61 percent for those 35-49 and 46 percent for those 16-34. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Despite fewer than last winter, hospitalizations are rising quickly. On Jan. 3, DPH reports covid hospitalizations jumped to 112, or about 12.8 per 100,000 (based on an 874,000 population), including 23 now in ICU. The California Department of Public Health currently reports 113 covid patients in SF hospitals with 24 in ICU. Note: SFDPH refuses to provide (or is incapable of providing) demographic information about covid patients, how many are in the hospital for covid, and how many are in the hospital for another reason and tested covid positive upon entrance, or the number of vaxxed and unvaxxed covid patients.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with 11 covid patients and 10 ICU beds available, while across the Mission, CPMC had 3 covid patients and 6 ICU beds available. Of 52 reported covid patients, 37 were at either SFGH or UCSF, with at least 91 ICU beds available among reporting hospitals (which does not include the Veterans Administration). The California DPH currently reports 114 covid patients and 97 ICU beds available in San Francisco.

Note: DPH uses dated population figures for neighborhoods. Between Nov. 3 and Jan. 2, DPH recorded 1242 infections among Mission residents or 211 infections per 10,000 residents. The high number (highest in the City) may be in part due to continuous testing at 24th Street. Only Sunset/Parkside has over 1000 infections. The Marina continues to have the highest rate, with 291 infections per 10,000 residents. Along with the Mission and the Marina, 13 other neighborhoods have rates over 200 per 10,000 residents, including Mission Bay, Russian Hill, Hayes Valley, FiDi/South Beach, Potrero Hill, Pacific Heights, SOMA, Haight Ashbury, North Beach, Bayview Hunters Point, Western Addition, Lone Mountain/USF, and Twin Peaks.

On Dec. 30, the 7-day average of daily new infections recorded in the City was 1140 or approximately 130.43 new infections per day per 100,000 residents (based on an 874,000 population). The 7-day average infection rate among vaccinated residents was 126.4 per 100,000 vaccinated residents and for unvaccinated residents, 186 per 100,000 unvaccinated residents.

For the month of December, DPH reports 5,640 infections among White SF residents, 37.9 percent of the total, Latinxs, 2,891 infections, 19.4 percent, Asians 3,386 infections, 22,7 percent, Blacks 844 infections, 5.7 percent, Multi-racials 246 infections, 1.7 percent, Pacific Islanders 172 infections, 1.2 percent, and Native Americans had 50 infections, .3 percent of December totals.

Between Nov. 3 and Jan. 2, DPH recorded a 6.8 percent positivity rate in the Mission. The Marina had a positivity rate of 10.5 percent, the only neighborhood above 10 percent. Twelve neighborhoods had rates above 7 percent. The neighborhood with the lowest rate was Glen Park (4.3 percent), and Lakeshore, the only neighborhood in the City with less than 50 percent of its residents vaccinated, recorded a rate of 4.7 percent.

One more December covid-related death and 2 new January deaths have been recorded.

Covid R Estimation has lowered its San Francisco R Number below 2 to 1.96 and slightly lowered its California R Number at 2.03. The ensemble raised its average for the San Francisco R Number to a doubtful 1.27, while posting an average California R Number of 1.53. The ensemble includes one model which shows a .69 number and LEMMA (a collaborative effort between individuals mainly from UC Berkeley and UCSF) which posts a 1.01 number.

One reason why hospitalization numbers may have “decoupled” from infection numbers is that we don’t see the outbreaks in nursing homes we saw in 2020. In December, DPH has recorded only 9 infections and 2 covid-related deaths in 19 “skilled nursing facilities”. Single Room Occupancy hotels (SROs) recorded 182 infections and 0 covid-related deaths in December. One more death was added in January. Among those unhoused, 121 December infections and a pandemic total of 7 covid-related deaths have been reported.