While public health officials stressed this week that individuals, to protect themselves against Covid-19, should upgrade their masks to either the more protective N95 or a surgical and cloth mask layered together, a random survey of essential workers by Mission Local at local restaurants indicated that only a few are following the advice.

Instead, the majority are using a cloth or a surgical mask – unlayered.

And, despite widespread agreement that N95s and equivalents are the most effective masks, the city has stopped short of handing out free N95s and KN95s like several state and city governments – usually in lieu of at-home rapid antigen test kits – in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Boston, New York and New York City, and Washington as well as the local public health authorities of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

For now, said Dr. Susan Phillip, San Francisco’s health officer, earlier this week, the city’s strategy is to give people “information.” Phillip explained that the city is encouraging people to upgrade protection with more “easily obtainable” masking options, thereby “prioritizing our healthcare workforce for [N95s] to make sure they remain available and essential workers have access to those around the city.”

For the essential workers at restaurants, however, the city’s messaging on Covid-19 guidance has been confusing, said Patrick Kocourek, the co-owner of El Faro at 20th and Folsom streets where staff were wearing surgical masks.

“They keep changing it, keep promising,” he said. El Faro stayed open through the pandemic by “washing, cleaning, disinfecting,” he said. He paused, smiled, and added “worrying” to the list. He said they don’t require staff to wear a specific type of mask.

At other places, owners and managers seemed unaware of the latest guidelines or the varying degrees of efficacy.

The team at The Spice Jar at 2500 Bryant St., a stone’s throw from General Hospital, usually cuts a sharp profile, but especially so yesterday in their matching, black N95 face masks.

With the covid omicron variant spreading, restaurant general manager Kiwamu Katayama said they started last week to provide and require staff to wear the more protective mask.

“Right now, so many restaurants can’t open because they don’t have the staff,” said Katayama. He has been with The Spice Jar since January 2020 and said they have managed to stay open throughout the pandemic.

They’re trying to avoid the situation of breakfast and lunch spot Boogaloos, which, according to a sign posted on their front door at 22nd St. and Valencia, is closed until Jan. 9 due to a staff member contracting covid.

“All of our employees were already vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus,” read the sign, which thanks customers for their support during “this trying time.”

Mission Local spoke with managers and staff on Wednesday at five other restaurants and cafes along the 20th Street, 24th Street, and Valencia Street corridors to better understand how businesses are protecting their essential workers.

All of the establishments provided masks to staff and customers as needed, but they differed on what types. The most protective N95s and their equivalents were the least frequently used mask; none opted for double masking with a cloth and surgical mask – an option supported by UCSF doctors Diane Havlir and Monica Gandhi. Instead, at most establishments, it was either a cloth mask or a surgical mask.

Many favored surgical masks or leaving the choice of what face mask to wear up to their employees.

Min Cha, manager at Kazan near 24th and York streets, had surgical masks on hand but said the restaurant allows staff, who have all received their booster, to choose their own masks even though she was aware N95s are the most protective.

Cha, who was wearing a cloth mask with an attachable neck strap, motioned to the busy back end of the dining area where steam emanated from the open kitchen. “The work is fast-paced,” she said, “and it can be hard to breathe.”

Jessie, a food handler at Dagwood & Scoops at 24th and Hampshire streets, was wearing a surgical mask provided by her employer. She wasn’t aware that masks like the N95 were considered more effective but did not appear concerned. It was important to “just keep them on all the time,” she said.

At Senor Sisig on Valencia Street between 20th and 21st, staff choose between bringing their own masks or wearing the surgical masks provided. Shift lead Alex Elias, who was wearing his own cloth mask, was aware of the different grade of protection offered by different masks but expressed more concern about the general state of masking.

“I think people are feeling we are out of the woods,” he said, explaining they try their best to enforce the mask requirements for customers at the store. “If people were wearing masks more often, I would feel safer.”

Eiad Eltawil, owner of Yasmin at the corner of Valencia and 19th streets, provides “whatever is on the market” for his employees and customers that need masks. This week, it was surgical masks.

A sign at Boogaloos on the corner of Valencia and 21st streets on Jan. 4, 2022, explains a temporary closure due to a staff member contracting Covid-19. Photo by Anlan Cheney.

UCSF doctors Havlir and Gandhi told Mission Local they support both double masking and N95 equivalents options, noting this is especially important for more at risk populations like the elderly and immunocompromised.

“We should promote and provide access to these masks through as many outlets as possible,” wrote Havlir in an email. “Protecting against serious disease (vaccines including boosters) and masks (breaking chains of transmission) are critical at this juncture to keep our communities open and healthy.”

Gandhi wrote in an email that N95, KN95, FFP2, or KF94 masks are ideal for persons most susceptible to severe breakthrough infections, but added that layering “a surgical mask with a cloth mask is as effective as those options.”

She pointed out that double or layered masking may be a better choice for some since, in addition to being more comfortable, they don’t have to be fit-tested, or checked to ensure the mask seals securely, like N95s.

At Sightglass Coffee on 20th Street between Florida and Harrison, barista Snow Martin and a colleague were wearing KN95s. Snow said the cafe buys them in bulk for staff. “It’s what’s safe,” he said. “Obviously the safer the better, right?”