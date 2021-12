Welcome to the fifth installment of our Monday morning quiz.

This week’s seven-question odyssey has us flying through film archives, traversing train lines, and dashing through documentaries. Good luck, and please forgive that the first question isn’t strictly Mission-focused — I’m just very excited about this movie.

If you get stuck, click on the pictures to read articles that contain helpful clues…

Next Question Submit Quiz

If you missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them here: