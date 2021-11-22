The Mission is packed to the gills with history.

It has been almost 250 years since Mission Dolores — our neighborhood’s namesake and the oldest surviving building in San Francisco — was erected by Spanish colonists. Since then, we have seen earthquakes, protests, movies, commerce, artworks, fires and festivals all become part of the great tapestry of the Mission’s story.

But how much Mission history do you actually know? We’re starting a new weekly series of mini-quizzes to test the limits of your antiquary expertise.

As you’re making your way through the seven-question quiz, click the pictures to open up articles that may shed light on the answers. It’s not cheating; it’s research.

Next Question Submit Quiz