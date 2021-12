It’s Monday morning, which means it’s time to test your historical mettle.

Things are starting to feel Christmassy in the Mission Local office, so expect a healthy smattering of holiday-themed questions this week. These questions were curated by editor-in-chief – and encyclopaedic font of Mission knowledge – Lydia Chavez.

If you’re not sure of any of the answers, click on the pictures to find clues.

Next Question Submit Quiz

If you missed our previous quizzes, you can find them here: