In the end, Mission Laundromat just couldn’t handle the load.

After more than a decade, the laundromat on 3282 22nd Street near Bartlett closed, confirmed owner Jacob Malek-Zadeh. The 77-year-old said his laundromat served local families for 15 years, and hosted community events like “Dirty Laundry: Loads of Prose” readings during the local literary festival Litquake. A 2006 Chronicle photo shows a woman transfixed by a performance, as other listeners pressed their backs against the metallic machines.

“I had beautiful, loyal customers,” Malek-Zadeh said.



Emily Rubin, the founder of the“Dirty Laundry” series, recalled its first presentation at Litquake in 2006, with people perched atop washing machines. Everyone was welcoming. She would go on to put on five or six more shows there, traveling from New York to do so. She remembered both art lovers and laundry-toting customers united in a laundromat film screening one year.

“The Mission Laundromat was always so supportive, and said the place is yours — just make sure the people can do their laundry,” Rubin recalled. “I often asked people to move out of the way of the machine to get the laundry from the machine to the dryer.”

Mission Laundromat. Taken Dec. 29, 2021 by Annika Hom.

However, for the past few years and for a multitude of reasons, Mission Laundromat began to suffer financially.

Pre-pandemic, Malek-Zadeh noticed a downturn in business. Nearly one in three laundromats in the city closed in the last 10 years, according to data from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. Malek-Zadeh, who has lived in the Mission for more than 35 years now, said a changing neighborhood demographic also meant changing needs and services.

“I think there’s a lack of families. Our neighborhood became a lot more professional; a lot of single professionals, rather than Spanish-speaking families,” he said, which he thinks hurt his establishment. Perhaps newer units come fit with machines, or younger demographics crave different services. He tried to lure new clientele in by advertising a wash-and-fold service, but ultimately a lack of a committed staff person for that role meant it didn’t pan out.

And a laundromat is an expensive undertaking, Malek-Zadeh said; water and electricity alone can cost around $4,000 a month. By the time he decided to shutter the store, the revenue wasn’t covering expenses, he said.

Then “the pandemic hit the nail in,” Malek-Zadeh said. He never could pin down why customers weren’t coming in — maybe because they worried about indoor facilities possessing virus in a pandemic. “I don’t know if people were afraid of using it, but we cleaned. But whatever we did, we got less and less people.”

In unfortunate timing, Malek-Zadeh had invested tens of thousands in brand-new machines for Mission Laundromat a few years prior to the pandemic. The laundromat maintained roughly 26 dryers and 18 washers, and loads were priced toward “the bottom of the barrel,” he said.

These days, workers are extracting the machines from the establishment. Another businessmen who works in the San Mateo laundry business stopped by one day, and bought half.

He still owes at least a tenth of his loan, but Malek-Zadeh said he also owns an ATM business, and will probably maintain that until he can pay off the rest. “I have to pay so many bills,” he said.

Eventually, he just couldn’t make the rent. He says his landlord wouldn’t negotiate, but allowed Malek-Zadeh to break his lease a year early.

“I was going to be retired, but the laundromat retired before I could,” he said.

