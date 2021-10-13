In discussions pitting San Francisco against its brash cousin to the south, Los Angeles, it is the latter that tends to win in terms of movie history. Grease, Thelma and Louise, La La Land – all these and a thousand more were created in LA.

But it turns out that San Francisco has an impressive movie pedigree of its own. The San Francisco Film Commission maintains a database of locations used in movies throughout the city and it includes thousands of entries dating back over 100 years.

The oldest movie on the Film Commission’s list is Charlie Chaplin’s A Jitney Elopement, released in 1915. Scenes were filmed in Golden Gate Park and in the Mission, around 20th and Folsom Street. The list goes right up to the as-yet unreleased The Matrix Resurrections, which had several scenes filmed in Chinatown.

We used a process called geocoding to take the Film Commission’s locations and turn them into coordinates. We then plotted those coordinates on an interactive map. Zoom in to find out which movies were filmed in your neighborhood, or use the text box to filter by title.

Please note: Geocoding is an imprecise science. In the same way that you could type a location into Google Maps and have the wrong location come up, the wrong coordinates may have been generated for a small minority of these movie scenes.