As the city slowly recovers from the pandemic, the annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts (MCCLA) has taken on a new meaning this year – “Ni Tanto Ni Tan Muertos” (neither so many, nor so dead) – to honor the memory of those who recently departed.

“Not too many, because there are many more of us still alive. Not so dead, because they are in our memories,” said Jennie Rodriquez, executive director of MCCLA. “The fact that we’re going to meet those we love once a year means a lot of hope.”

Please scroll down for photos from this year’s celebration.

Altar for Yolanda Lopez (1942-2021) By Adrian Arias (www.AdrianArias.com) Thanks to the help of Rio Yañez, Sarah Guerra and Stella Adelman.

Photo by Yujie Zhou.

Detail of altar for Yolanda Lopez. Photo by Yujie Zhou.

Read more about Yolanda Lopez here Yolanda López, artist who painted the iconic Virgen de Guadalupe series, dies at 79

Ofrendas. Detail of altar for Yolanda Lopez. Photo by Yujie Zhou.

An altar for Jack Hirschman (1933-2021). Created by Adrian Arias Photo by Yujie Zhou.

Read more about Jack Hirschman here.

A note on an altar dedicated to poet Jack Hirschman. Photo by Yujie Zhou.

A visitor adding rows to the scarf honouring poet Jack Hirschman. Photo by Yujie Zhou.

The main altar at Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. Photo by Yujie Zhou.

Danza Azteca. Photo by Yujie Zhou.

Anna Halprin Dancers. Photo by Yujie Zhou.

An altar. Photo by Yujie Zhou.

Parade on Mission Street. Photo by Yujie Zhou.

People on 24th and Mission Street. Photo by Yujie Zhou.

24th Street BART Plaza prepares for Día de los Muertos. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Inez takes a break from teaching first graders at Buena Vista Horace Mann to paint faces in front of Luz de Luna. Día de los Muertos. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Dolores Street Community Services, Día de los Muertos. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

24th Street. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Día de los Muertos, 24th Street. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

An ofrenda from Alley Cat Bookstore and Gallery. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

A show of pride on 24th Street. Día de los Muertos. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Día de los Muertos, in front of Luz de Luna. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Día de los Muertos ofrenda in front of Luz de Luna. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

A message of love from Luz de Luna. Día de los Muertos, 24th Street. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Día de los Muertos, in front of Mixocoatl. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

An ofrenda at Asociacion Mayab on 16th and South Van Ness Avenue. Día de los Muertos. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Día de los Muertos, 24th Street. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Día de los Muertos celebration at Calle 24 Latino Cultural District. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

An ofrenda for Yolanda López, Chicana artist who passed away earlier this year. Seen at Accion Latina. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

An ofrenda for Yolanda López, Chicana artist who passed away earlier this year. Seen at Accion Latina. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Día de los Muertos celebration at Calle 24 Latino Cultural District. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Robert and Dulcinea Salazar sell homemade flower headbands on 24th Street for Día de los Muertos. The couple had been there since 2 p.m. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Asociacion Mayab celebrates Día de los Muertos. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.

Día de los Muertos. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 2, 2021.