Still trying to put together your weekend plans? We’ve got you covered. Here’s our weekly roundup of events, exhibitions, and general happenings in the Mission.

Willy Wonky

Image courtesy of Wonky Screenings

Did you love the original Willy Wonka but found it insufficiently surreal? Then Willy Wonky may be perfect for you.

At 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Balboa Theatre, Wonky Screenings will be showing an augmented reality version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Lazers, pop-up commentary, unusual scents and pantomime madness are all assured.

You can buy your golden ticket here.

Casa Bonampak Pop-Up Craft Stall

Photo courtesy of Julian Mark

From 3–7 p.m. today, Casa Bonampak will be celebrating the week of Día de los Muertos with a pop-up craft stall at the community market.

Head down to 22nd and Bartlett St. to pick up Mexican decorations and craft materials to keep the celebrations going.

Meet the Artist: Joan Schulze

Photo courtesy of Ruth’s Table

From October until December 30th, Joan Schulze’s enigmatically named exhibition Keep an Eye on the Bowl is showing at Ruth’s Table on 21st St. Schulze has been named a “pioneer of the art quilt movement” and the exhibition brings together her work from the past 20 years.

If you’ve been thinking about going but haven’t decided on a time, the curator and Schulze herself will be at the exhibition at 3–5 p.m. this Friday to chat with visitors. Attendance is free but you will need to RSVP here.

Caturday at Dolores Park

Photo courtesy of Jari Hytönen

If you like cats and outdoor spaces – especially in combination – this is going to be a terrific weekend for you.

Cats of all shapes and sizes will be making their way on leads, strollers and backpacks to Dolores Park this Saturday from 1:30–4:30 p.m. Kitties can mingle with other cats or simply nap in the sun, and non-cat-owning cat lovers are welcome to come and meet some new furry friends.

Manny’s Blue in ’22 Carnival

Image courtesy of Manny’s

The bookshop/restaurant/community space Manny’s is turning three this weekend. To celebrate, they are staging a “political carnival,” complete with a petting zoo, balloon animals, cotton candy and political drag.

But the real attraction will be the dunk tank. Local politicians including Supervisors Hillary Ronen and Matt Haney will be making a splash at the event, so bring an umbrella.

The carnival will be held from 2–5 p.m. on Saturday at Manny’s. You can find out more and sign up for the event here.

The Naked Truth of Arts Closing Reception

This exhibition at the anälog Gallery (886 Capp St.) has been an exploration of the 50 artists and their lives during lockdown. It is wrapping up with a bang on Saturday 6th – expect a bonanza of live music, art and interactive activities.

The closing reception will start at noon and ends at 5 p.m., with music from local acts Parlor Tricks, David Starlight and Rado. You can find more information on The Naked Truth of Arts Facebook account.

Nocturnal Diversions at the Luna Rienne Gallery

This collection, housed at the Luna Rienne Gallery on 22nd St., is focused on “the feelings that emerge when the sun goes down.” Pieces from three artists cover ground from gerascophobia (the fear of getting older) to defense mechanisms to the “feminine energy of the moon.”

The opening reception will take place from 5–9 p.m. on Saturday.

The San Francisco Symphony: Día de los Muertos

Image courtesy of the San Francisco Symphony

The San Francisco Symphony are going big for this year’s Día de los Muertos celebrations on Saturday.

As well as traditional and contemporary Latin American music from a swathe of composers, there will be interactive artworks to enjoy in the hour leading up to the concert. Guests will be encouraged to bring offerings to altars created by local artists and will have an opportunity to take part in family activities and see a street procession.

The festivities will start at 2 p.m. Tickets are available from $30.

Potrero Hill History Night

Image courtesy of the Potrero Hill Archives Project

This Saturday at 7–9 p.m., the Potrero Hill Archives Project is holding its 22nd annual history night. Guests will be regaled over Zoom with the stories of the 113 year-old Potrero Women’s Club and of black pioneer James P. Dyer, who brought soapmaking to the area in 1865.

Check out the event on Facebook for more information. You can find the Zoom link to join the event here.

Peruse 10,000 square feet of sneakers

Over 50 separate brands/sneaker sellers are amassing at Spark Social SF in Mission Bay this Sunday. From noon until 5 p.m. the event promises celebrity DJs, a raffle and the intriguingly named “Championship Belt Sneaker Battle” – on top of, of course, an eye-wateringly large number of sneakers.

General admission costs $15. You can find tickets here.

Pantry unveiled in Bernal Cutlery

Photo courtesy of Bernal Cutlery

At 1 p.m. this Sunday, the knife shop Bernal Cutlery on Valencia St. is unveiling a new pantry that will stock foods from producers “committed to sustainable practices.” One dollar from every sale will be donated to Zero Foodprint, the San Francisco-based nonprofit aimed at funding renewable farming practices to fight climate change.

The grand opening will include music and complimentary food. You can find more information on the Bernal Cutlery Facebook page.

Monday Night Marsh: The Big Snap

San Francisco-based actor and writer Jeremy Julian Greco will be performing his show, “The Big Snap,” at The Marsh on Valencia St. next Monday.

The show is based on a series of photographs he took every day during the pandemic, and the series of interviews that sprouted from them. Each of his interviewees – an eclectic bunch that ranges from the head of the San Francisco Republican Party to the formerly incarcerated Tony Cyprien – shared how they made it through the first year of Covid without snapping.

You can buy tickets to watch in person or find a Zoom link to watch remotely on The Marsh’s website.