An intoxicated veteran allegedly threatened workers along Mission Street on Thursday afternoon, leading to a brief standoff with multiple armed officers. He was forced to the ground and transported to the hospital.

At about 2:30 p.m. Ibrahina, who was checking vaccine cards at El Techo, noticed the man, Gilbert, drunkenly pacing up and down Mission Street and yelling. At about 4:30 p.m., she said, he entered the building at 2524 Mission St., saying he had a gun, and threatened the woman working the desk and the building owner, who declined to be named.

“He was yelling, he was drunk,” Ibrahina said.

The building owner declined to speak to Mission Local. However, another woman at nearby Laszlo said, “[Gilbert] told everyone he has a gun, and stole a bunch of shit,” she said.

Neither witness saw a gun.

Ibrahina wasn’t sure he stole anything, either. “I don’t think so,” she said.

Eventually, Gilbert found himself backed into one space of the Foreign Cinema parklet. He did not appear to have a firearm or weapon on his person.

At around 4:45 p.m., five police officers responded to the scene, two of whom appeared to carry magazines and long guns stood across from Gilbert and the parklet. One officer positioned herself in a different space adjacent to him in the parklet. Meanwhile, Gilbert was drunkenly waving his hands and interacting with the officers.

“Gilbert, Let me talk to you, come here,” one officer said, trying to coax him on to the side of the parklet she was in, which was adjacent to him. “You don’t want to kill us, and we don’t want to kill you.”

“Fuck you,” he said. “Thank you for your service.”

“Can we talk? What’s going on today? Why are you upset?” The officer said. “Why are you upset today?”

Gilbert touched his own shoulders absent-mindedly and rested his arm on the parklet. Suddenly, the six officers swarmed into the parklet he was positioned in, and pushed him against the wall.

They then moved all together and grabbed him outside, before pushing him to the sidewalk. One officer knelt on his back to hold him down.

“Be gentle,” someone called.

They turned him over and appeared to handcuff him. An officer confiscated a bottle of liquor from his jacket pocket, and another officer took one more. At the end of the confrontation, officers had confiscated three bottles of the same clear alcohol.

“Are you gonna shoot me?” Gilbert asked.

“No one’s trying to hurt you,” the officer responded.

Gilbert appeared intoxicated and distressed, and tearfully said “I want to die.”

“Why do you want to die today?” the officer asked..

“Nobody cares,” Gilbert responded.

When the officers sat Gilbert up, his face had a red mark, purportedly from being forced to the ground. One officer took a photo of the wound. .

Gilbert is a resident of the veteran apartments on 2524 Mission St., and is well-known on the street, according to neighbors. Once on the ground on Thursday, he began saying, “Kill me, kill me.”

As he was being tied up, officers took a report and reviewed the incident.

“It was all physical, there was no pointing firearm,” one officer asked. “Yes…” another officer replied.

The paramedics arrived and joined the officers in tying down his legs and arms with white straps.

“You know why you’re getting restrained here?” a paramedic asked.. “We don’t want you swinging at us anymore.”

They tied up his arms and legs in white straps and adjusted his mask, then put him on a stretcher where he was later secured.

“Give me my boots, give my boots,” Gilbert said, exasperated and shaking his head. “Where are my boots? Where are my boots?”

“We got ‘em right here,” the officer responded.

The officers repeatedly said they may implement 5150, which is code for a temporary and involuntary admittance for psychiatric treatment.

Ibrahina said she met Gilbert about five months ago, back when “he was sober.” He started drinking in recent weeks, and now she commonly sees him intoxicated. She believes he may have mental health struggles as well, as some of the other veterans do. “He’s always drunk,” she said.

Ibrahina said Gilbert had never threatened her before, but he had threatened other servers at El Techo before with a knife. During that incident, officers arrived and confiscated the weapon.

The paramedic wheeled Gilbert into an EMS vehicle at about 5:20 p.m.