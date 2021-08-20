Milk SF, queer community cafe, holds grand opening

On Saturday, the Mission’s new queer community cafe Milk SF (302 Valencia St. at 14th) will host a grand opening featuring drag, DJing and a raffle. There’ll be a special nitro latte of the day and goods from San Francisco’s women-owned Wholesome Bakery.

The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Though vaccination cards will be required indoors, a parklet and outdoor seating will be available.

A chance to support farmworkers

You can donate supplies this Saturday that will go to Northern California farmworkers being evacuated from fires.

Miguel Escobedo, the proprietor of the Al Pastor Papi food truck, is seeking sleeping bags, blankets, diapers, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, flashlights with batteries, stuffed animals for children, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.

Escobedo said that on Monday or Tuesday he’ll most likely take the items directly to Sonoma, and if not, to Brentwood.

The outdoors event, at Speakeasy Ales & Lagers, at 1195 Evans St. off of Keith Street, will have food from Al Pastor Papi, Lobo’s Ice Cream, Zeeography, Reina’s Remedios, Boccata Pizza, Yes Pudding and Gumbo Social.

Supplies can be dropped off to Escobedo from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

School supply donation drive

School supplies can be donated to 44 school-aged children in the Bay Area at a supply drive from Aug. 21 to 26.

The organizer, the Bay Area-based Collective Action for Laborers, Migrants and Asylum Seekers, is seeking donations of new backpacks, notebooks, pens, markers and socks.

Donations can be dropped off at Nate’s Barbershop 2, at 2951 Cesar Chavez St. at Bryant in San Francisco, or at La Perla Puerto Rican Cuisine, at 3409 Fruitvale Ave. in Oakland.

Supplies can be purchased at the organization’s Target wishlist. You may also click the organization’s Target registry link. You can direct-message the organization at the Instagram handle calmaofficial_org or donate to its Venmo @calma-org and write “School Supplies.”

School district applications still open for learning programs

The San Francisco Unified School District is allowing families to apply to one of two independent learning programs by Aug. 27.

The programs are for families who aren’t sending their children to in-person classes and didn’t request online learning by the July 30 deadline.

“We strongly encourage students who are able to participate in in-person learning to do so as it is the best option for the vast majority of students,” said Laura Dudnick, a spokesperson for the school district.

Check back later today for the link.

Sundown Cinema debut at Dolores Park

San Francisco’s annual Sundown Cinema, an outdoor movie series held at iconic parks, will kick off on Aug. 27 at Dolores Park.

The movie: Sister Act, starring Whoopi Goldberg; “habit” attire is encouraged.

The event starts at 6 p.m. People are invited to arrive early for seating, food and “a special Sister Act show from the Vine choir of Grace Cathedral,” according to Do The Bay, which is presenting the event with the San Francisco Parks Alliance.

Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is hosting the pre-show festivities.

“Expect food, drinks, music, neighborhood fun, and film selections that both cinephiles and casual moviegoers will love,” a Do The Bay website description of the event reads.

The screening is expected to begin at around 8 p.m. More information here.

Many indoor businesses require vaccine cards

People 12 and older are required to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, clubs and gyms and to attend large indoor events in San Francisco. Masks are still required.

Valid proof can be a Vaccination Record Card from the Centers for Disease Control, a picture of that card, a digital California-issued Covid vaccine record or or an approved private application.

Those without a card can find other ways to verify that they were vaccinated.

Click here for more information.

Spare the Air alert through Friday

A regional alert spanning seven Bay Area counties signaled on Thursday that residents should stay indoors if possible through Friday. Wood-burning is illegal during this time.

Spare the Air alerts were created by the Bay Area Quality Management District in 1991 to inform residents of when air quality is forecast to be unhealthy. Read more here.

Rep. Barbara Lee at the Roxie

Rep. Barbara Lee will be at the Roxie after the Aug. 26 showing of Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power. The film is a profile of the Congresswoman featuring a selection of politicians, political commentators, activists and family members. She will appear after the 6:45 p.m. show. The Roxie is at 3117 16th St. at Valencia.

Thrift store holds sale, prepares to close

The thrift store Second Time Around, located at 1328 Valencia St. between 24th and 25th, is closing on Aug. 26 without plans to relocate, according to a sign on the shop. Everything is 75 percent off.

Monk’s Kettle adds lunch service

Monk’s Kettle, the longtime Mission District tavern at 3141 16th St. at Albion Street, is adding lunch service starting Monday, Aug. 30. The craft beer and wine tavern, which currently opens at 5 p.m., will be open from noon to midnight all week.

Parks and live venues up for discussion at Manny’s

Manny’s, the Mission District cafe, political bookstore and civic engagement hub at 16th and Valencia streets, is hosting two discussions next Thursday, Aug. 26, with San Francisco’s top parks official and with general managers of three of the city’s live venues.

The first event, from 6 to 7 p.m., is a Q&A between cafe owner Manny Yekutiel and Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

The second, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., will include the general managers of The Independent, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and The Fillmore theaters and be moderated by Ben Bleiman, a longtime San Francisco resident who owns and operates five San Francisco bars and restaurants.

Tickets are $5 to $10, but you can visit either webpage for directions on how to receive a free ticket.