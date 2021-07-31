Voodoo Love has had no fewer than three other homes – I remember reading about them a couple of years ago and wanting to try them at their South of Market locale. Chef owner Tirzah Love explained that a variety of things kept happening to make them move, and then the pandemic hit. So, their new – and hopefully permanent – home is now on Mission near the corner of Duboce. Black and female-owned, serving Creole and Louisiana favorites? We had to try it.

The first surprise was no booze. I was a bit taken aback, seeing as they’re housed in a bar (the bar of music venue Brick & Mortar.) Well, not NO booze. They were offering a series of premade cocktails, and you could go next door to Crafty Fox Ale House and purchase a 4-pack of beers. It seems they’re having some problems with the liquor license that they‘re hoping to work out soon. I wasn’t in the mood for any of the cocktails, so we chose to go dry this time.

We sat outside at a café table (the wooden picnic area belongs to Crafty Fox). The BF ordered, black-eyed peas to start.

Black-eyed peas.

I was shocked at how good these were. Smoky, the BEPs cooked to a perfect density, with a lovely deep, porky broth. Excellent, and showed Chef Love’s skill as a long-time caterer.

Unbidden, I was brought a kale salad, something I would probably not have ordered myself.

Kale salad

Another winner. The kale was light and easy to chew, plenty of other veggies, the dressing bright and fresh, a vegan lemony vinaigrette. I ate every bite with gusto.

For his main, the BF got a burger.

The Love burger

My inner monologue: WHY would you get a burger at a creole place?? With all these wonderful Southern dishes available? With NOLA right at your fingertips?? To be fair, it does bill itself as a Cajun burger, with Voodoo slaw and garlic aioli. I had to admit, it was quite a burger, as you can see, and he loved it, including the hefty order of Cajun-seasoning dusted fries.

I ordered the catfish plate:

Voodoo Love Catfish Plate

Perfectly crunchy cornmeal crust, lovingly enveloping a piece of steaming, silken catfish. Light as a crispy cloud, and well-seasoned. I can honestly say this was as good as any I’ve had in New Orleans. Didn’t really need the extra kale salad (nor the fries!) but I appreciated the effort. More evidence that Chef Love knows her genre well.

There is SO much more to explore on this menu – ribs, jambalaya, prime rib sandwich, po’boys, red beans and rice, a seafood mac & cheese, chicken & waffles, shrimp & grits…. Hot DAMN, it’s an all-star listing. I think they may have even expanded the menu since we were last there, ensuring we’ll be back. They’ve got vegan and veggie offerings too, and Banana Effing Pudding.

Let’s make Voodoo Love feel the Mission love and keep them around for good.

Voodoo Love

710 Mission St.

