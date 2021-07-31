Olive Patton, age 26, described her day as “interesting.” While she was out of town last week, the shop where she works, Gravel & Gold, at 3266 21st St. on the corner of Lexington, got broken into late at night. One of their windows was damaged.

The window was repaired, but theft remains an ongoing problem, Patton said. “People come in and try to steal things, or successfully steal things, all the time,” she said, adding that she understands it’s a difficult time for everyone. “I hope there can be more outreach and more local things that can help people get through this time and hopefully keep small businesses safe and sound,” she said.

After recently living in Paris, France, Patton moved back to the Bay Area and got a part-time job at Gravel & Gold at the end of 2020. She already knew most of the store and its products from a previous job in San Diego, which gave her more of an advantage than other applicants. The store, she said, is “a perfect spot to be while I’m getting my Masters.” Patton is working toward her degree in sexuality studies at San Francisco State University.

Gravel & Gold on 3266 21st St., San Francisco, CA, 94110 | Photograph taken by Michaela F. Nava

It’s fitting. Gravel & Gold’s team is all women, including its two owners and the staff. They sell products such as candles, clothing, and jewelry that are as sustainable, ethical, and local as possible, Patton said. “Everything is a little bit different, and it’s nice knowing everything is really throughout and cared for,” Patton said.

“Meeting people and getting to know the community more has been really nice, and it’s fun to see when we have events the same people come around,” she said. And, it’s a plus that it is in the Mission. “It’s fun to see the type of family that’s in the Mission.”