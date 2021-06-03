Along with this weekend’s festivities come opportunities to appreciate the arts, rally in solidarity with those impacted by state violence, and learn new skills: from Brazilian dance to dressing in drag.

Tucan’s Weekend: block party and rally for Sean Monterrosa

June 2 marked the one year anniversary of Sean Monterrosa’s killing by Vallejo police, and this weekend his family and his hometown will gather not only to celebrate his life, but also to continue to demand accountability for his death.

On Saturday June 5, Tucan’s 2nd Annual Block Party will be held at Holly Park in Bernal Heights from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with music, live performances and art, food, and games.

On Sunday, Monterrosa’s sisters, advocates, and families of other victims of police and state violence will rally at City Hall at 1 p.m. to demand police accountability for Monterrosa’s death. Monterrosa’s sisters are pushing for Senate Bill 2 (SB-2), which would allow for the decertification of police officers involved in certain misconduct or crimes, according to Gathering for Justice’s press release.

After Ashley and Michelle Monterrosa and the greater community pushed for action throughout this past year, the California Attorney General announced in May that the Department of Justice will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

Find location details and RSVP to the events here. Volunteers are also needed and can sign up here.

Pride Parties:

It’s the first weekend of Pride 2021, and even though the official parade is cancelled, events are taking place across the city.

AGUILAS EI Ambiente will host events this weekend and next at the LGBT Center on Market Street for their AGUILAS Retreat, including a Drag Lab that teaches how to dress in drag. Other workshops include a Brazilian street dance lesson for dancers of any level and immersive art experiences with Latinx artists. A Brazilian lunch will be provided by Cafe de Casa.

Organizers ask that attendees bring a completed COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative result from a test taken within the last 72 hours. To register for the event and learn more about the workshops and artists involved, visit the Eventbrite page here.

Slate Bar on 16th Street is hosting its weekly outdoor drag show on Saturday, with self-described Dragclown Bo Vain.

And coming up next weekend are two movie nights hosted by SF Pride at Oracle Park field. Read more on the official SF Pride website.

Art Strolls Return:

Poster design by Chris Cuadrado

After 15 months online, Paseo Artistico returns to live art activities again this Friday, June 4 at 6 p.m. “The Phoenix of La Mission/El Fénix de La Misión” Gallery Show and will feature work from 50 local artists, and an art auction fundraiser will be held on June 12 to “support the beloved community art series celebrating Latinx Culture on 24th Street and help it continue after the pandemic.” Funds will allow Paseo Artistico to continue offering free community art programs.

Friday’s stroll will include art displayed throughout the neighborhood at Acción Latina Juan Fuentes Gallery, Alley Cat Books Gallery, Precita Eyes Gallery, Mission Cultural Center, and more. Read about the artists and galleries for the art stroll here.

To view the art and place bids in the auction, visit http://www.accionlatina.org/en/auction on June 12. The live auction can be viewed from the Facebook page for @PaseoArtistico or @AccionLatina at 3 p.m., and will feature performances from Rising Rhythm Dance Company and others.

Music in the Mission:

On Saturday evening, Red Poppy Art House will host its seventh online Mission Arts & Performance Project (MAPP) Festival. From 7 to 10 p.m., five artists will be livestreamed from their home to yours.

Pedro Pastrana will play the Puerto Rican cuatro, a guitar-like string instrument, blending folk music, jazz harmonies, and Afro-Puerto Rican rhythms in his set “Cross the line.” Percussionist James Yoshizawa’s “Inner Dialogue” will showcase his percussion compositions and improvisations.

The lineup, along with previews of the artists’ music:

7:05 – 7:35 p.m. | James Yoshizawa | Drum & Percussion

7:35 – 8:00 p.m. | Pedro Pastrana | Puerto Rican cuatro

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. | Narayan Sijan | World Music from Arabia to India

8:30 – 9:15 p.m. | CuarenTango | Argentine tango

9:15 – 10:00 p.m. | Quinn Johnson Trio | Afro Cuban, Brazilian, funk, and jazz

For more information, visit the Facebook event. While the concert is free to attend, donations are appreciated.

Film Festival:

This Friday, the Burma Spring Benefit Film Festival kicks off with a panel discussion: Myanmar Diaspora and the Milk Tea Alliance: Gen Z and Global Activism. Four female activists and members of the Burmese diaspora will discuss their advocacy work, including how they “harvest the energy of the Milk Tea Alliance,” a pro-democracy solidarity group uniting youth across Asia. On Saturday, panelists will discuss the role of women in Myanmar’s fight against human rights abuses.

Over the next week, daily panel discussions and more than 30 films from or about Myanmar will be made available to passholders. The films, selected from international and Burmese film festivals, span the genres of drama, documentary, LGBTQ, environmental, and more.

The festival was organized by a San Francisco-based volunteer team including authors, filmmakers, and film directors. Passes are available now — to read more about the event and see a list of the films and panels, visit the festival website.

