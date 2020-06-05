Around 100 people gathered at the 24th and Mission BART Plaza on Friday afternoon to remember Sean Monterrosa, a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Vallejo Police Department officer on Monday evening outside of a Walgreens in Vallejo.

The police officer, whom the Vallejo police have not yet identified, purportedly shot Monterrosa five times through a police car windshield, as Monterrosa was kneeling with his hands up and free of objects. Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said that the officer believed Monterrosa had a gun at his side. It was actually a hammer.

“He should have never shot my brother through the police vehicle,” Monterrosa’s sister, Ashely, told the people gathered on Friday. “He was not a threat.”

She added that the shooting took place a day before her birthday. “I’ll never have my brother for my birthday again.”

People kneeled in honor of Monterrosa and chanted his name. They chanted “No Justice, No Peace” and demanded that the Vallejo police department to release body camera footage of the incident. But the action was not only about Monterrosa, organizers said: “Our gathering today is in the spirit of Black Lives Matter,” said a woman through a bullhorn.

Indeed, the gathering for Monterrosa comes only days after more than 10,000 marched through the city for George Floyd, who was killed as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes. “There is now going to be unrest until there is action,” said Jon Jacobo, a Mission District-based Latino activist.

“I feel my brother in my bones and I have his blood flowing through me,” Ashley Monterrosa said of her brother. “He was my best friend.”

Following the shooting of Monterrosa, the state Department of Justice announced that it was entering into a “review and reform” agreement with the Vallejo police department, which has a long history of troubled policing and police killings. One officer shot and killed three people in less than five months and kept his job.