Dandelion Chocolate ceremonially opened its new chocolate factory on 16th and Harrison streets on Thursday, inviting hundreds of guests revel in its grandeur and (literally) bittersweet tastes and aromas. It will officially open to the public within the next couple of weeks.

Transforming the 29,502 square-foot warehouse into a craft chocolate-making powerhouse and opulent tasting room took nearly five years. It’s no surprise some at the party called chocolate maker’s milestone historic.

Filmed and Produced by Stefania Rousselle

Produced by Julian Mark