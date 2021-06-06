Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Elevated R Number estimates from numerous models suggest the virus has not left town. Perhaps this is a good time to revisit The Plague by Albert Camus.

Unfortunately, plague is not the only threat to the City’s future. Predictably, representatives from the Department of Building Inspection stonewalled the Supes at a hearing on the potentially catastrophic failure to secure gas lines when retrofitting a building. No solution was proposed other than to knock on wood and wait for the Big One.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of June 7, DPH reports over 79 percent (624,528) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 68 percent (53,968) are completely vaccinated. On June 7, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 3,358. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation lowered its estimate of the San Francisco R Number below 1 to .98, and kept its California estimate to .85. Models in the ensemble have raised their estimates for San Francisco’s R Number, raising the average to .87. The ensemble’s average estimate for California estimate is .74.

Between May 5 and June 4, DPH reports there were 41 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 6.87 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest Covid spot with 66 new cases or 17.65 new cases per 10,000 residents. During that month, only 6 neighborhoods posted more than 20 cases, all but the Tenderloin in the Southeast.

For the week ending May 31, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 12 new cases, or 1.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Case rates (based on group size) for the month of May: Asians 2.68, Whites 3.20, Multi-racials 4.32, Latinx 10.70, Blacks 21.09, Native Americans 22.01, and Pacific Islanders 51.97.

For the week ending June 4, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 29 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 27 percent. On June 4, Covid patients accounted for 1.75 percent of ICU occupancy and .37 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 5 Covid patients and 76 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 1 Covid patient and 51 percent ICU occupancy. Of 22 reported Covid patients, 16 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

Between April 4 and June 3, residents in the Mission had a .88 positivity rate. Visitacion Valley had the highest rate with 1.82 percent and nine neighborhoods, including Glen Park, had rates below .31 percent.

During the month of May, those San Franciscans below the age of 4 had 14 positive tests, while ages 5-10 had 32 positive tests, 11-13 22, 14-17 16, 18-20 28, 21-29 113, 30-39 102, 40-49 68, 50-59 47, 60-69 32, 70-79 11 and those 80 and above had 8 positive tests.

San Francisco’s 547th Covid-related death was recorded on May 23. Despite this new death, according to DPH, there are still 3 San Francisco Covid-related deaths in May. 74 percent of all deaths were San Franciscans above the age of 69. Only 2.9 percent of all deaths had no underlying conditions.