Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

A sign of the Normal returning to the Mission: Chicken John Rinaldi, losing mayoral candidate and author of “Fail to Win,” has failed again.

Rinaldi has nothing on the federal OSHA when it comes to failure. After hiding out for the first 15 months of the pandemic, OSHA promotes workplace standards which fail to protect workers.

But hey, this is a hyper-individualized neoliberal nation where “public health” is an oxymoron.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of June 9, DPH reports over 79 percent (627,742) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 69 percent (545,701) are completely vaccinated. On June 9, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 3,395. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts its estimate of the San Francisco R Number at .86, and kept its California estimate at .86. The ensemble also has its average San Francisco’s R Number at .86, and its average California R Number is .74.

Between May 7 and June 6, DPH reports there were 41 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 6.87 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest Covid spot with 64 new cases or 17.12 new cases per 10,000 residents. Only 6 City neighborhoods report more than 20 cases, with 5 in the Southeast sector, and 1 (the Tenderloin) close by.

For the week ending June 2, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 13 new cases, or 1.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Case rates (based on group size) for the month of May: Asians 2.68, Whites 3.20, Multi-racials 4.32, Latinx 10.70, Blacks 21.09, Native Americans 22.01, and Pacific Islanders 51.97.

For the week ending June 6, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 8 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 38 percent and Acute Care availability was 26 percent. On June 6, Covid patients accounted for 2.8 percent of ICU occupancy and .8 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 0 Covid patients and 37 percent ICU occupancy. Of 15 reported Covid patients, 13 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

Between April 6 and June 5, residents in the Mission had a .89 positivity rate. Three City neighborhoods had over 1 percent positivity: Bayview Hunters Point, Visitacion Valley and Western Addition.

As of June 9, approximately 71 percent of Mission residents have been vaccinated. 6 San Franciscan neighborhoods have rates of 75 percent or higher including Bayview Hunters Point (75 percent), Potrero Hill (76 percent), Excelsior (77 percent), Portola (79 percent) and Mission Bay (81 percent).

San Francisco’s 547th Covid-related death was recorded on May 23. Despite this new death, according to DPH, there are still 3 San Francisco Covid-related deaths in May. 74 percent of all deaths were San Franciscans above the age of 69. Only 2.9 percent of all deaths had no underlying conditions.