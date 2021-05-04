En Español

Appointments are available and vaccines are free throughout the Mission. Already, 63 percent of the residents in Mission have been vaccinated, putting the Mission at 13th of the city’s 38 neighborhoods.

Once fully vaccinated, residents can walk outside without a mask, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Diane Jones, a leader of the efforts at the Capp Street vaccination site, said it makes sense for adults to get vaccinated now and avoid the rush expected once vaccines open to 12-15 year-olds. The latter will happen as early as next week.

Walk-up and make an appointment Sunday through Wednesdays at 24th and Capp Street, 9-a.m. to 4 p.m. or at 18th and Shotwell, Thursday to Saturdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Want to make your appointment online? Go HERE. Or aim your phone at this QR code and it will take you to the registration site.

You can also walk up to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital seven days a week and find a spot there from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Or, visit the Wellness Pharmacy at La Taza’s outdoor seating area at 2475 Mission St. on weekday afternoons from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sign-ups are also being taken at the Food Hub on Alabama Street Monday, Wednesday and Fridays during food distribution.

Here are more walk-up sites outside of the Mission. Want to go to the larger vaccine sites? You can register here. En español.