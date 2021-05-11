Derek Talbott, a high school senior who lives with his mother in a single-room-occupancy residential hotel in the Mission District, works more than 30 hours a week. In this second installment, he shares exciting news about his future, and tells us about the ongoing challenges he faces.
Molly Oleson
Molly is a multimedia journalist, editor, photographer and illustrator.
Hélène Goupil
Hélène Goupil is a former editor at Mission Local who now works independently as a videographer and editor.
What a lovely video and inspiring young man! Congratulations, Derek. The world is excited to see who you’ll become.
