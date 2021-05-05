Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Lessons learned from a Pandemic Part 1: Fifteen states legislating to stop public health officials from protecting public health.

Lessons learned from a Pandemic Part 2: Having been ground zero for Covid in the U.S., California will allow private for-profit nursing homes to keep operating even if they aren’t licensed.

Good news for dogs: Having been sidelined from sniffing out pot in airports, dogs are now being trained to sniff Covid.

As Joe writes, there won’t be free Muni coming any time soon to SF.

Even if you missed Carnaval this weekend, you can add to your memories with these photos.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of May 30, DPH reports over 78 percent (614,658) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 66percent (519,645) are completely vaccinated. On May 30, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 3,032. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts the San Francisco R Number at .84, and its California estimate has fallen but still seems anomalous at 1.13. All the models in the ensemble estimate California below 1, with an average of .75. Half the ensemble’s estimates for San Francisco remain below .9, with an average estimate of .73.

Between April 27 and May 26, DPH reports 49 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 8.22 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest Covid spot with 72 new cases or 19.25 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 6.22 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 23, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 14 new cases, or 1.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. This is the lowest number since last March.

Although SF has high vaccination rates, many are still unvaccinated not because they are Republicans but because they fear missing work. Across the country, stark racial disparities in vaccination rates persist.

For the week ending May 27, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 5 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 34 percent and Acute Care availability was 27 percent. On May 27, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 1.05 percent of ICU occupancy and .87 percent of Acute Care occupancy and the City had 100 percent ICU and 98 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH and UCSF had 15 of 22 hospitalized Covid patients.

As of May 23, the seven day positivity rate in California was at .8 percent.

According to DPH, San Francisco’s 545th death was recorded on May 7. It was the third death recorded in May, although yesterday, when there were a total of 542 deaths, DPH reported two Covid-related May deaths.