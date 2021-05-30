A skirt or dancer? Performers from CUICACALLI, a year-round youth training program and dance company, performing traditional folklore dance. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Rising Rhythm dancers strike a pose in their performance. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Gold balloons spelling out “2020” and “20201” were put up by the Carnaval stage to celebrate the pandemic graduates. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo taken by Annika Hom on May 29, 2021. A low rider parked to be admired. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo taken by Annika Hom on May 29, 2021. The inaugural dance, this time with masks. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo taken by Annika Hom on May 29, 2021. Dancers from Rising Rhythm in the middle of their routine. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Shirts from “Hella Paisa,” a clothing company founded by a Mexican native who grew up in the MIssion District. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Representing the LGBTQ. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Dancers wait for their turn to perform and watch the other artists. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Magic marbles. August from the Tenderloin Recreation Center runs the booth for people of all ages, donning a taco hat he bought at a sale at Party City. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Rolling out in style. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. San Francisco Unified School District graduates who won Latinx awards were presented with an award and special ceremony at Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Awards were given to them by Board of Educators President Gabriella Lopez, far right. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Keep in step. Dancers and speculators join a number. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Limited edition design crew necks and t-shirts from EMACULATE LIVIN at a booth at Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Shoppers eye the merchandise. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Rising Rhythm, a San Francisco dance company, performed in style. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. End with a flourish. Dancers from CUICACALLI, a year-round youth training program and dance company, performing traditional folklore dance. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. Members from the crowd joined in on the dance recital fun after a Rising Rhythm performance. Carnaval San Francisco 2021. Photo by Annika Hom, taken May 29, 2021. read: Neighborhood Notes: Vandalism at Money Mart, unlocked tax credits, and many events— including Carnaval by Annika Hom May 27, 2021May 28, 2021 One-time $120 $300 $480 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $25 $40 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $300 $480 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now! Annika Hom Annika Hom is our inequality reporter through our partnership with Report for America. Annika was born and raised in the Bay Area. She previously interned at SF Weekly and the Boston Globe where she focused... More by Annika Hom