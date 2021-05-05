Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Covid Tracker will continue with full graphs and minimum commentary unless circumstances warrant otherwise.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. SFDPH has yet to update vaccination numbers for the weekend. As of May 23, DPH reports over 77 percent (605,010) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and over 66 percent (504,855) are completely vaccinated. On May 23, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 5,685. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

After flirting with the low 70’s Covid-19 R Estimation puts its estimate for the San Francisco R number back to the mid-80s at .84, essentially the same its estimate for California. All models in the ensemble continue to show San Francisco and California below 1, both averaging in the high 70’s.

Between April 18 and May 17, DPH reports 56 new cases in the Mission or 9.4 new cases per 10,000 residents. With numbers dropping, Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest spot with 77 new cases over the past month or 20.6 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 7.3 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 16, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 16 new cases, or 1.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

So far in May, Latinx residents have had 27.7 percent of new cases, Whites 23.4 percent, Asians 20.1 percent, Blacks 18.8, while Mullti-racials, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans accounted for around 5 percent.

For the week ending May 18, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose a surprising 21 percent, though maybe not so surprising give the overall low numbers. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 35 percent and Acute Care availability was 26 percent. On May 18, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 2.1 percent of ICU occupancy and .87 percent of Acute Care occupancy and the City had 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

On May 20, there were 0 Covid patients at SFGH.

Between March 20 and May 19, the positivity rate among Mission residents was .9 percent.

As of March 23, 69 percent of Mission residents (not just those 16 and older) have received at least one dose of The Vaccine.

DPH recorded the City’s second Covid-related death in May on May 8.