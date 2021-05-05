Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Not much change in the numbers today, which suggests the virus is stable or ebbing Citywide.

The FDA has given emergency authorizaton for the Pfizer vaccine to be used by teens 12-15. This might get schools to open fully, though with the SFUSD, who knows?

Beyond San Francisco (is there a beyond?), vaccinating teens in the U.S. while health care workers in India and South America confront a rampaging virus without protection poses ethical issues (putting it mildly).

“Following the science”, especially when it comes to masking, appears to be a challenge for many officials, including the CDC.

One of the enduring side shows to the pandemic has been sideshows which Julian reports have been getting out of control.

Report Card revisits Derek Talbot, a high school senior who lives with his mother in a single-room-occupancy residential hotel in the Mission District, works more than 30 hours a week, and just got some very good news.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of May 10, DPH reports 75 percent (572,856) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and over 56 percent (433,848) are completely vaccinated. On May 10, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 8,240. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation has the San Francisco R number around .87, while raising its estimate for California to .95. All models in the ensemble show San Francisco below 1, with an average estimate of .77, while its California R Number estimate remains around .89.

Between April 7 and May 6, DPH reports 77 new cases in the Mission or 12.9 new cases per 10,000 residents. Historically, the hardest hit area in the District remains the area bounded by 23rd, Cesar Chavez, South Van Ness and Harrison, with a case rate of 985.7 cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 3, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 24 new cases, or 2.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Based on the group’s population size, Pacific Islanders had an April case rate of 92.8 (though only 25 new cases), Blacks had a rate of 34.2 (149 new cases), Native Americans 22 (3 new cases), Latinx 12.7 (169 new cases), Whites 8.8 (312 new cases) Multi-racials 7.3 (27 new cases) and Asians 5.6 (166 new cases). The Citywide April case rate was 10.6.

Reflecting last week’s rise in Acute Care Covid patients, for the week ending May 7, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 6 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On May 7, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 1.75 percent of ICU occupancy and 1.1 percent of Acute Care occupancy. DPH reports on May 7, the City had 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows last week SFGH had 7 Covid patients and an 81 percent ICU occupancy rate. Across the Mission, CCMP had 0 Covid patients and a 30 percent ICU occupancy rate.

In April, Blacks had a positivity rate of 1.98 percent, while Pacific Islanders had 1.88 percent, Latinx 1.51 percent, Whites .76 percent, Multi-racials .72 percent and Asians .59 percent. Native American positivity in April was negligible. In March the rates were: Blacks 1.13 percent, Pacific Islanders 1.59 percent, Latinx 2.12 percent, Whites .82 percent, Multi-racials .83 percent, Asians .70 percent and Native Americans .59 percent.

In April, DPH recorded 13 cases among the unhoused population. Unhoused residents have had a reported cumulative total of 706 reported cases and 5 Covid-related deaths.

The Covid-related death toll is among the most difficult numbers to ascertain with any certainty. The New York Times yesterday reported 11 Covid-related deaths in San Francisco over the past two weeks. DPH today reports 6 Covid-related deaths in San Francisco during the month of April (yesterday there were 8), and 0 so far in May.