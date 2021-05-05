Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

India is a nightmare, a global nightmare, as Joe writes, casting a dark shadow over the City’s positive Covid numbers.

While India and South America suffer, the vaccine is making a big difference in the U.S.

UCSF’s Dr Monica Gandhi has seven reasons why immunity from natural infection and/or vaccination should be long lived.

Pica Pica is back. After closing last August, the local Venezuelan eatery has reopened and Maria reviews the offerings.

And trees are coming back to 24th Street. After taking down the ficus, DPW has been busy planting maples.

Meet Eduardo Daniel Mooyah, who put on a lot of weight over the past six months at his new job.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of May 9, DPH reports over 74 percent (570,826) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 56 percent (427,617) are completely vaccinated. On May 9, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 8,476. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation keeps the San Francisco R number around .85, while lowering its estimate for California to .92. All models in the ensemble show San Francisco below 1, with an average estimate of .79, while its California R Number estimate remains around .9. Estimates for Alameda, with some models still showing over 1, has begun to fall.

Between April 6 and May 5, DPH reports 77 new cases in the Mission or 12.9 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point continues to have the highest number of new cases (92) and highest rate at 24.6 new cases per 10,000 residents. Of the 13 neighborhoods most highly impacted in the City, only 7 were in the Southeast sector.

For the week ending May 2, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 26 new cases, or 3.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Based on the group’s population size, Pacific Islanders had an April case rate of 92.8 (though only 25 new cases), Blacks had a rate of 34.2 (149 new cases), Native Americans 22 (3 new cases), Latinx 12.7 (169 new cases), Whites 8.8 (312 new cases) Multi-racials 7.3 (27 new cases) and Asians 5.6 (166 new cases). The Citywide April case rate was 10.6.

Reflecting last week’s rise in Acute Care Covid patients, for the week ending May 5, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 4 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 36 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On May 5, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 2.8 percent of ICU occupancy and 1.2 percent of Acute Care occupancy. DPH reports on May 5, the City had 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care surge capacity.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows last week SFGH had 7 Covid patients and an 81 percent ICU occupancy rate. Across the Mission, CCMP had 0 Covid patients and a 30 percent ICU occupancy rate.

In April, the Mission had a positivity rate of .92 percent. In comparison Bayview Hunters Point had a postivity rate of 1.79 percent, Visitacion Valley 1.76 percent, Western Addition 1.75 percent, SOMA 1.10 percent, Outer Mission .87 percent, Tenderloin .85 percent, Portola .64 percent, Bernal Heights .61 percent, Glen Park .45 percent, Excelsior .45 percent, Castro .3 percent,and Presidio Heights had a positivity rate of .24 percent .

Based on the group’s population size, those San Franciscans between the ages of 70 and 79 had an April case rate of 3.1, and those over 80 had a case rate of 3.7. In comparison, those between 18 and 20 had an April case rate of 20.1, 20-24 24.3, 25-29 18.6, 30-39 11.7. Population groups under 18 had rates lower than 14.

The New York Times reports 11 Covid-related deaths in San Francisco over the past two weeks. DPH today reports 8 Covid-related deaths in San Francisco during the month of April, and 0 so far in May.