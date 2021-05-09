

S.F. Public Works arborists are planting new trees along 24th street replacing the culled ficus trees. The new maple trees will grow tall, leafy, and turn red in the fall.

Digging the holes on 24th Street for the new maple trees on 24th Street. Photo by Michael Johnson 05/05/21

Delivering the tree to the right spot. Photo by Michael Johnson 05/05/21

Planting. Photo by Michael Johnson 05/05/21

Patting the newly planted maple tree down on 24th Street. Photo by Michael Johnson 05/05/21

Offering protection to the new tree on 24th Street. Photo by Michael Johnson 05/05/21

Water and food for 24th Street maples. Photo by Michael Johnson 05/05/21