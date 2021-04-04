Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

As of 10 this morning, SFDPH has not updated its data from yesterday. We have new figures for average weekly case numbers and the R number, some different vaccination numbers and new links, especially with respect to hospitalizations.

Meanwhile . . .

A new neighborhood vaccination site has opened in Excelsior.

Though the pandemic crashed the economy, a lot of (rich) people did very well. One was SFGiants owner Charles Johnson. Now It seems he wants to keep a good thing going. Not only have the Giants and MLB declined to require tests or provide protections for food workers inside the stadium, they are requiring all workers to sign a release of liability for the team and league should a worker contract Covid. No one expects any better from Johnson or his team, but that DPH would acquiesce is maddening and shameless. Don’t expect any data on workplace outbreaks at Mission Creek baseball park.

Fortunately, you don’t have to pay Charles Johnson for a mighty meaty burger. (Unfortuntely I can’t vouch for the safety of burger joint workers, though I assume it’s not super duper).

Remember when Big Tech was going to solve problems and change the world for the better? Contact tracing was never going to be easy in the U.S. and Silicon Valley has offered little or nothing to improve the program.

Although the Anti-Recall Campaign relies on dates not data to fully reopen the state’s economy, UCSF’s Dr. Monica Gandhi and others provide metrics that make more sense than political calculation for lifting restrictions.

With the trial of George Floyd’s killers now taking center stage, what better time to check out Lessons of the Hour in Dogpatch.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Note there are some discrepancies from the CDC data used for the chart and the data supplied from SFDPH. As of April 6, DPH report 51 percent (393,700) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 31 percent (234,652) had received two. On April 6, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 11,939. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation continues its estimate for San Francisco R Number at .99 while keeping its California estimate around .95. The ensemble modestly raised its average estimate for San Francisco to .79 and the estiimate for California to .8.

As of April 6, 45 percent of Mission residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the week ending March 31, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 37 or 4.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

As noted over and over again earlier, case numbers in San Francisco would not come down meaningfully until the situation among the hardest hit Latinx community was addressed. We can see some data recently to augment that argument. In March there were 2324 fewer Latinx cases than in Janurary, 1378 fewer Asian cases, 1357 fewer White cases, 365 fewer Black cases, 167 fewer Pacific Islander cases, 68 fewer Multi-racial cases and 14 fewer Native American cases in March than January .

For the week ending April 5, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 22 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 34 percent and Acute Care availability was 24 percent. On April 5, Covid patients made up 2.5 percent of available ICU and 1.3 percent of Acute Care beds. Surge capacity is reported to be at 100 percent for both ICU and Acute Care.

The health pandemic in the U.S. is not limited to the virus. A new study from the Naional Institutes of Health reports nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. could be attributed to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and heart failure.

Positivity rates are holding steady and low in both SF and CA.

In San Francisco, underlying conditions have been kind of a black hole in the data. Only 19 percentof SF cases have one or more underlying condition while In most cases (46.3 percent) the presence of underlying conditions is unknown, which is not a great surprise. However, in 30 percent of the deaths, the presence of an underlying conditon is unknown, while in 67.6 percent of the deaths, one or more underlying condition is present (which ones DPH does not say).

Based on 488 deaths (reported by the Washington Post), San Francisco has had 56.1 deaths per 100,000 residents. In comparison, Sacramento has 101.5, San Diego 108.5, Los Angeles 230.8, Portland 70.6, Seattle 68.3, Santa Fe 96.7, Austin 79.7, Dallas 150.6, New Orleans 201.5, Atlanta 127, and Miami 220 deaths per 100,000 residents.