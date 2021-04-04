Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Following the Science, the Anti-Recall campaign has announced a full (more or less) opening for the California economy on June 15

Despite unpredictable and inconsistent supplies, and that only half of California seniors have been vaccinated, the Anti-Recall campaign also announced that on April 15 vaccine eligibility will expand to everyone over 16.

To ease access to the vaccines, Mission Wellness and La Taza have opened up a new vaccine popup on Mission Street.

While vaccines are becoming more plentiful in the U.S., the same is not true around the world, especially in Africa.

New studies and data add more doubt to the potential threat posed by variants, and another study shows extremely low outdoor transmission. Nonetheless, not all fully vaccinated people are feeling safe.

Things may look relatively bright now, but memories from a few months ago remain frightening.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The graph above does not use data from DPH and is presented for relational purposes. As of April 6, DPH report 51 percent (393,700) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 31 percent (234,652) had received two. On April 6, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 11,939. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

After a couple days over 1, Covid-19 R Estimation brings its San Francisco R Number estimate back down to .99 while keeping its California estimate around .95. The ensemble suggests a much more stable virus transmission, keeping its average estimate for San Francisco around .76 and the estiimate for California at .77.

The Mission remains ground zero for the virus in SF. Between March 6 and April 4, DPH added 85 new cases to the Mission or a rate of 14.2 new cases per 10,000 residents. Since the pandemic began, the Mission has had 4041 cases for 678 cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending March 30, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 37 or 4.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

As of April 6, Asian San Franciscans have received 30 percent of all shots administered, Whites 29 percent, Latinx 10.6 percent, Blacks 3.2 percent, Multi-racials .8 percent and others around 6 percent. In comparison, of those shots administered by DPH (not private providers), Asians have received 36.6 percent, Latinx 25.4 percent, Whites 17.5 percent, Blacks 7.5 percent, Multi-racials 1.3 percent and others around 4 percent.

On April 5, 2 new ICU patients and 3 new patients in Acute Care. For the week ending April 5, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 22 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 34 percent and Acute Care availability was 24 percent. On April 5, Covid patients made up 2.5 percent of available ICU and 1.3 percent of Acute Care beds. Surge capacity is reported to be at 100 percent for both ICU and Acute Care.

According to most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, of 18 hospitals in and around San Francisco, the ICU occupancy rate last week was 68 percent.

Positivity rates are holding steady and low in both SF and CA.

In San Francisco, those over 65 have received 29 percent of all shots administered and 28 percent of those administered by SFDPH. Those between 45 and 64 have received 32 percent of all shots administered and 41 percent of those administered by DPH.

Even though 3 more deaths have been added, no new Covid-related deaths have been recorded since March 22.