Vaccinations have slowed somewhat in the City. From a high 7-day rolling average of 14,311 recorded to on April 11, the number has fallen to 8,766 as of April 25.

As the numnber of vaccinated people rises throughout the country, new guidance is expected from CDC regarding masks outdoors .

A new computerized study from MIT raises questions about the safe six rule.

Workplace outbreaks and infections continue across the state.

What will social life be like post-pandemic? That depends on you.

In Michigan, post-pandemic life has been put on hold. Unlike last year, the current wave is hitting hardest in the rural, more remote areas.

Note there are some discrepancies from the CDC data used for the chart and the data supplied from SFDPH. As of April 25, DPH reports 69 percent (529,369) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 45 percent (342,613) are completely vaccinated. On April 25, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 8,766. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation keeps its San Francisco’s R Number hovering around 1 with 1.02, one of the highest in the State which it estimates at .83. The ensemble average estimate for San Francisco’s R Number remained relatively stable at .89, while its California R Number average estimate dropped to .86.

Between March 23 and April 21, DPH recorded 73 new cases in the Mission for a rate of 12.2 new cases per 10,000 residents. Again, Bayview Hunters Point had the highest number of cases (83), while the Marina continues to have the highest rate with 24.9 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate for that period was 11.7 new cases per 10,000 residents and 7 nieghborhoods had less than 10 new cases.

For the week ending April 18, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 33 new cases, or 3.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Since March 4, the weekly average new case count has been below 40 and above 30.

The drop in San Francisco Covid cases has been led by the Latinx community. From a December high of 3224 cases in the month (39 percent), Latinx new cases has fallen to 110 so far this month, or 16.5 percent of the City’s new cases.

ICU patients fell back down from double figures. For the week ending April 22, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 6 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 36 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On April 22, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 3.2 percent of ICU occupancy and 1.2 percent of Acute Care occupancy. No, DPH still does not provide any demographic or cumulative information regarding hospitalizations.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows last week SFGH had 6 Copvid patients and 77 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 2 Covid patients and 44 percent ICU occupancy.

Latinx positivity rates have dropped from 11.8 percent in December to 1.6 percent so far in April.

So far this month, there have been 7 new cases recorded among the unhoused. One new death has been recorded bringing the total to 5.

Based on 532 deaths, the Washington Post reports San Francisco has had 61.1 Covid-related deaths per 100,000 residents. In comparison, Sacramento has had 176.9, San Diego 111.5, Los Angeles, 235.5, Portland 71.9, Seattle 69.5, Las Vegas 199, Albuqueque 136.3, Denver 115.1, Austin 82, Minneapolis 137.6, Chicago 189.4, Grand Rapids 120.8, Cleveland 166.2, Pittsburgh 153.8, Manhattan 267.4 and Boston 228.7 Covid-related deaths per 100,000 residents.