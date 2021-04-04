Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

While much of the world is seeing the virus surge, in San Francisco vaccinations are surging and the virus remains relatively quiet.

A new vaccination popup site opens today in the Outer Mission.

As you by now know the CDC and FDA have reauthorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As this article points out the controversy highlights some of the differences between individual health and public health.

Meet Javier Leon, for whom “¡Al carajo!” is more than an expletive; it’s a trademark for his Mayan inspired food truck.

And check out what’s up this weekend with lots of local artists.

Note there are some discrepancies from the CDC data used for the chart and the data supplied from SFDPH. As of April 23, DPH reports 68 percent (520,846) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 44 percent (337,319) are completely vaccinated. On April 23, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 9,234. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation shaved its San Francisco’s R Number to 1.06, and it’s California R Number estimate to .94. Estimates in the ensemble remain relatively elevated over what they have been for the past two months, with the average San Francisco R Number at .9 and California R Number at .92.

Between March 21 and April 19, DPH recorded 74 new cases in the Mission for a rate of 12.4 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point had the highest number of cases (83), while the Marina continues to have the highest rate with 27.6 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate for that period was 11.8 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending April 16, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City remained at 34 or 3.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Asians have received 39.7 percent of the vaccines administered by the City, Latinx 26 percent, Whites 21.9 percent, Blacks 7.5 percent, Multi-racials 1.4 percent, Pacific Islanders .4 percent and Native Americans .2 percent. In comparison, Whites have received 35.6 percent of vaccines administered by all providers, Asians 35 percent, Latinx 12.4 percent, Blacks 3.6 percent, Multi-rcials 1.3 percent, Pacific Islanders .4 percent and Native Americans .2 percent.

Hospitalizations are back down but ICU numbers remain relatively high and the jump last week still shows up in some of the data. For the week ending April 20, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 14 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 35 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On April 20, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 3.5 percent of ICU occupancy and .8 percent of Acute Care occupancy. No, DPH still does not provide any demographic or cumulative information regarding hospitalizations.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows last week of 29 Covid patients reported in SF hospitals, 22 were either at SFGH, UCSF or Kaiser.

Citywide testing remains at a healthy plateau of around 5000 tests per day while the average positivity rate remains low and flat.

A number to cheer. As of April 23, 85 percent of San Franciscans 65 and older have received at least one shot, while 71 percent are now fully vaccinated.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is currently 1.47 percent, and based on “true infections” the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) is approximately .49 percent.