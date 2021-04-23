New Mural

A new Clarion Alley mural titled “The world is on fire,” will be unveiled on Sunday, April 25.

Extinction Rebellion San Francisco Bay Area, a group dedicated to “”compel the world to address the climate and ecological emergency,” will host the event in Clarion Alley between 17th and 18th streets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The mural, which is being intentionally unveiled only a few days after Earth Day depicts a row of faceless firefighters dousing a raging fire with water, holding it at bay from two children who appear to be gardening amid a lush natural landscape. Each firefighter’s jacket has a statement like “rise for justice” or “divest from fossil fuels,” with one firefighter appearing as only a silhouette with the words “join us.”

The event will also have live musical performances, painting stations for children and adults and “some surprises,” according to organizers.

Job Fair

The Latino Task Force is hosting a job fair on Friday April 30 at the task force’s food distribution center at 701 Alabama St, near 19th Street.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with several employers seeking varying experience levels for several positions including: bilingual Covid-19 community site support staff, housing counselors and after school program assistants.

Attendees can also join a resume workshop at the event.

Fundraiser for Ceramics Scholarship

Artillery AG, a Mission Street art gallery and ceramics studio, is raising funds for a new ceramics scholarship.

The fundraising campaign, which has only been up for a day, is meant to fund a three-month-long ceramics program for 20 people.

“Our scholarships will educate our community about the art and functionality of ceramics being a solution towards environmental sustainability,”

The campaign hopes to raise $15,000 and has so far raised TK as of the time of publication.

The 20 awardees of the scholarship will be Black, Indigenous or people of color nominated by several community organizations including: The Women’s Building, Mission Meals, Mission Economic Development Agency and PODER SF.

Drawing Room Takeover

The Drawing Room, an art gallery near the corner of 23rd and Capp streets, is currently engaged in their second artist takeover.

Darrah Robinson, a graduating student from UC Santa Cruz, will be running the gallery for the remainder of the month of April and exhibiting her solo show, “Feeling Quarantine.”

The series, mostly oil on canvas, “explores the relationships of the people closest to me and the feelings we have all been experiencing during the pandemic,” Robinson wrote in a statement.

The gallery is open from Tuesday to Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

Public Safety Camera Program

The Castro Benefit District is currently considering a plan to install cameras throughout the neighborhood and is hosting a virtual town hall event on April 27 to seek comments from the community.

The program is part of a grant from an unspecified source.

The Castro Benefit District states the cameras would be placed “based on a thorough assessment of crime hotspots and vehicle collision data,” according to the district’s website, with specific terms on when and how the footage can be released.

Some listed examples of policies are only releasing footage for evidentiary purposes for a documented incident or crime reported to police, no audio recording and no live monitoring or storage past 30 days.

“The camera program will be community-driven, hold bad actors and law enforcement equally accountable, and empower local stakeholders to take ownership of their own public safety needs,” the district wrote.

Pre-register for the event here.

MEDA Business Workshops

The Mission Economic Development Agency is hosting a series of online workshops for small businesses in both English and Spanish.

On Tuesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. the organization will host a Facebook live event to discuss resources for small businesses in San Francisco.

Thursdays at 4 p.m. the group holds informational workshops in Spanish for people interested in starting their own business. This week, the topic is taxes, next week the topic is business plans.

See the full list of events and how to sign up here.