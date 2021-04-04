Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

UCSF Dr. Monica Gandhi has an article on the ways in which lessons from the fight against HIV informed the response to Covid.

Locally, it took a while for some to learn and apply those lessons, but the recent collaboration between DPH and the Latino Task Force shows progress has been made.

The CDC says there have been 5,800 known cases of Covid infection after vaccination. That’s .007 percent of 77,000,000 vaccinations which means 99.993 percent have not been infected. Pretty good on the efficacy scale.

One of the main co-morbitity contributors to Covid-related deaths and a bigtime killer on its own is hypetension. Here’s a new study on how to reduce and prevent it.

Maurice Caldwell, who was set up by the cops, wrongly convicted of murder, and imprisoned for 20 years, was denied his day in court but got a settlement from the City. Which rasises the question of when will taxpayers stop footing the bill for racist and abusive cops?

Will a teacher be sanctioned, or suspended, for teaching? Welcome to San Francisco.

Oscar Romero remembers people who needed help during the darkest days of the pandemic.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Note there are some discrepancies from the CDC data used for the chart and the data supplied from SFDPH. As of April 14, DPH reports 60 percent (457,482) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 38 percent (295,698) are completely vaccinated. On April 13, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 10,554. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation lowered its estimate of the San Francisco and California R Numbers to 1.06. The ensemble lowered its average estimate for San Francisco to .78, while raising its average estimate for California to .89.

Between March 14 and April 12, DPH reported 72 new cases in the Mission for a rate of 12 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point had a rate of 17.4, Portola 15.6, and Excelsior 6.6, while in the Northern part of town, Marina leads the City with 28, FiDi/Southbeach 24.7, North Beach 22.3 and Pacific Heights had a rate of 20 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 11.5 new cases per 10,000 residents.

</p><p> For the week ending April 7, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City remained at 35 or 4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

UCSF, DPH and the Latino Task Force are collaborating to promote vaccine equity. As of April 14, Asians over 65 have received 42.3 percent of vaccine doses administered by all providers. Whites over 65 have received 35.5 percent, Latinx 7.3 percent, Blacks 4.7 percent, Multi-racials 1.2 percent, and others, less than 6 percent. For doses administered by the collaborative, Asians over 65 have received 44.3 percent, Whites 19.5 percent, Latinx 18 percent, Blacks 12 percent, Multi-racials 1.8 percent and others less than 3 percent.

For the week ending April 10, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 5 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On April 10, Covid patients comprised 2.5 percent of all ICU patients and 1.2 percent of all Acute Care patients.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows SFGH with 5 Covid patients last week and 82 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 1 Covid patients and 43 percent ICU occupancy.

Between April 1 and April 12, the positivity rate for Latinx residents dropped to 1.70 percent. The rate for Blacks ticked up to 1.41 percent, for Whites ticked down to .98 percent, and stayed the same for Asians at .85 percent while Multi-racials and others were negligible.

Positive tests among unhoused residents dropped from 39 in February to 28 in March. One new death among the unhoused raises the total to 5. Outdoor transmission may be rare to unusual but these figures seem artificially low.