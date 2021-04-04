Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
UCSF Dr. Monica Gandhi has an article on the ways in which lessons from the fight against HIV informed the response to Covid.
Locally, it took a while for some to learn and apply those lessons, but the recent collaboration between DPH and the Latino Task Force shows progress has been made.
The CDC says there have been 5,800 known cases of Covid infection after vaccination. That’s .007 percent of 77,000,000 vaccinations which means 99.993 percent have not been infected. Pretty good on the efficacy scale.
One of the main co-morbitity contributors to Covid-related deaths and a bigtime killer on its own is hypetension. Here’s a new study on how to reduce and prevent it.
Maurice Caldwell, who was set up by the cops, wrongly convicted of murder, and imprisoned for 20 years, was denied his day in court but got a settlement from the City. Which rasises the question of when will taxpayers stop footing the bill for racist and abusive cops?
Will a teacher be sanctioned, or suspended, for teaching? Welcome to San Francisco.
Oscar Romero remembers people who needed help during the darkest days of the pandemic.
scroll down for today's Covid numbers.
UCSF, DPH and the Latino Task Force are collaborating to promote vaccine equity. As of April 14, Asians over 65 have received 42.3 percent of vaccine doses administered by all providers. Whites over 65 have received 35.5 percent, Latinx 7.3 percent, Blacks 4.7 percent, Multi-racials 1.2 percent, and others, less than 6 percent. For doses administered by the collaborative, Asians over 65 have received 44.3 percent, Whites 19.5 percent, Latinx 18 percent, Blacks 12 percent, Multi-racials 1.8 percent and others less than 3 percent.
For the week ending April 10, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 5 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On April 10, Covid patients comprised 2.5 percent of all ICU patients and 1.2 percent of all Acute Care patients.
The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows SFGH with 5 Covid patients last week and 82 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 1 Covid patients and 43 percent ICU occupancy.