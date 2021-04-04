Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Variant Watch: Michigan, where the BII7 variant is very prevalent now has the highest number of cases in the country. A prominent hospital in Traverse City reports: “Positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates are at an all-time high in northern Michigan. This latest surge is largely driven by highly contagious variants and a spread among young and middle-aged adults who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, more than 55% of hospitalized patients statewide are under 60 years old.” Fearing a backlash if she reimposes restrictions and mandates, the Governor has asked residents to “act responsibly”. Good luck.
Another study showing the vaccine provokes “early T cell and binding antibody responses, rather than either receptor-blocking or virus neutralizing activity, induced early protection against Covid-19.”
Since the Pandemic began, cases and deaths among men have been consistently higher than women leading to the assumption of a biological connection. That assumption has now been challenged with a new study finding that coronavirus mortality rates for Black women in the U.S. are more than three times that of White and Asian men
And here are notes from the neighborhood for this weekend.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today's Covid numbers.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pacific Islanders have had a case rate of 1563 cases per 10,000 residents, Latinx 1091, Native Americans 719, Blacks 470, Whites 222, Asians 218 and Multi-racials 174, while the Citywide rate is 408 cases per 10,000 residents.
DPH has reported no new hospitalization figures or capacity numbers for the past three days. See below for data from the Feds. For the week ending April 6, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 4 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 35 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On April 6, 96 ICU beds and 384 Acute Care beds were available. In case of a surge, 298 ICU beds and 247 Acute Care beds are available, but DPH doesn’t say how many of those beds are staffed.
On April 10, the latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows 34 Covid patients in SF hospitals with 26 in SFGH, UCSF and Kaiser.