Derek, 18, is a senior at City Arts & Tech High School and lives in a residential hotel in San Francisco’s Mission District. He works more than 25 hours a week at a local deli and is currently the sole breadwinner for his family. He talks about work and school during the pandemic and his dream for a future where he has the time and space to pursue his love for the creative arts. 

Hélène Goupil

Hélène Goupil is a former editor at Mission Local who now works independently as a videographer and editor. She's the co-author of "San Francisco: The Unknown City" (Arsenal Pulp Press).

Molly Oleson

Molly is a multimedia journalist, editor, photographer and illustrator. She has contributed to dozens of publications, and most recently, served as Editor of the Pacific Sun. To view more of her work,...

