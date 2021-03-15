Derek, 18, is a senior at City Arts & Tech High School and lives in a residential hotel in San Francisco’s Mission District. He works more than 25 hours a week at a local deli and is currently the sole breadwinner for his family. He talks about work and school during the pandemic and his dream for a future where he has the time and space to pursue his love for the creative arts.
