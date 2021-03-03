Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

It’s been quite a year in the Mission since San Francisco’s first Covid-related death was recorded. Who knew?

The state has announced a new bureaucratic plan to address vaccine inequity. Not surprising to find It has problems such as leaving the City’s Covid ground zero out of the mix.

Good news for variant anxiety. The FDA has authorized the first molecular non-prescription at home test.

The campaign to turn back Newsom’s recall has announced the April opening of outdoor sports arenas, concerts and theme parks. Won’t be open long if this guy’s right.

In 2015, SFPD officer Eric Reboli shot Amilcar Perez Lopez in the back leading to one of the most egregious (but not unique) police misconduct investigation/coverups this town has seen. Now we learn Officer Reboli, still a stalwart in the Department, was accused of beating an innocent man 6 years before he killed Perez Lopez.

Meet Samuel Dominguez, a local artist whose prospects appear to be brightening.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of March 5, 24 percent (183,674) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while over 11 percent (85,228) had received two. Daily shot numbers, like daily case and death numbers, are subject to change. For example, yesterday DPH reported 6894 shots were delivered on March 3. Today that number has been revised upward to 7621. Best to stay focused on trends. On March 4, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 7439.4. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

R Number modelers have yet to pick up on the presence of a more contagious variant. Covid-19 R Estimation and the ensemble continue to estimate the San Francico R Number and the California R Number around .7.

Between February 2 and March 2, DPH added 221 new cases to the Mission for a cumulative total of 3944 cases, or 66.1 cases per 1000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point has 3703 cases, or 99 cases per 1000 residents and Excelsior has 2624 cases or 64.5 cases per 1000 residents. In comparison, two of the local neighborhoods targeted for vaccine equity were the Tenderloin with 2127 cases and a rate of 71.9 cases per 1000 residents, and Treasure Island with a total of 134 cases and a rate of 43.7 cases per 1000 residents. Yes, it’s much more difficult for Island residents to get vaccinated in the City.

For the week ending February 26, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 56, or 6.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, still almost double the number when the fall surge began.

Although substantially down from its peak in January, the seven day average of daily Latinx Covid cases, 12.1, has yet to reach its October low of 9.7.

Nice to see hospitalization numbers tanking, but there are still more than twice as many Covid patients in SF hospitals today than there were in October. Today’s figures include 1 ICU transfer and 2 Acute Care transfers. For the week ending March 4, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell a whopping 39 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 26 percent. On March 4, Covid patients occupied 5 percent of ICU beds and 3 percent of Acute Care beds. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show SFGH with 10 Covid patients and 83 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission, CPMC also has 10 Covid patients and 41 percent ICU occupancy.

The Citywide testing rate in February was 146.8 tests per 1000 residents. Pacific Islanders had a rate of 503.3, Native Americans 417.5, Blacks 201.7, Whites 161.2, Asians 131, Latinx 127.5, and Multi-racials 103 tests per 1000 residents.

The 2.4 percent positivity rate is the lowest the state has seen since the pandemic began.

.

In San Francisco, deaths are reported at least a week after they are recorded. The number 432, first reported today, occurred no later than on Februrary 27. The graph gives a better picture of the trend line. In January, deaths increased 53 percent, while in February, deaths rose 11 percent.