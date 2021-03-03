Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Breaking News! Recology will reimburse San Francisco residents for artificially high rates. Now if they will only pick up the garbage on the street.
You may have noticed that San Francisco moved to a less restrictive status with a case rate of 3.5 per 100,000 residents even though SFDPH reported the figure was 7.5 cases per 100,000 residents. How does that happen? Other than for reasons of “recall”, the short answer is that SF gets bonus points for high testing numbers and “equity”. For a more complete, more involved, answer, see California’s Blueprint a Safer Economy.
We’ve all read stories about vaccine-wary Blacks and Latinx, who have good reason. But the biggest group of anti-vaxxers don’t make it a habit to traffic in reason.
Last year the California legislature passed AB685 as a measure to protect workers in their workplaces. It was signed by local restauranteur/wino Gavin Newsome and scheduled to go into effect on January 1. So how’s it going?
Quiz time. What’s the police station with the most police misconduct reports? Right. Mission Station by a wide margin, although no one can, or will, say why. Seems you’ve got your work cut out for you Captain Moran.
“Normalcy” may be a long ways away at the Mission Public Library. Kate explains how to check out books.
Based on its population size, Latinx had a Februrary new case rate of 56.9, Native Americans 44, Blacks 39.6, Asians 22.1 cases, Whites 17, and Multi-racials 13. The Citywide rate was 27.7
Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show that of 98 Covid patients, 35 were at UCSF, 14 at Kaiser and 10 at SFGH.
In February Latinx had a positivity rate of 5.43 percent, down from 11.5 percent in January. Blacks had a rate of 2.4 percent in February, Asians 2.1 percent, Multi-racials 1.6 percent and Whites 1.2 percent.
At 2.6 percent, the statewide positivity rate is at an all-time low, last seen on October 12.
Unlike most numbers, the figures DPH provides for contact tracing change very little whether cases are surging of falling. For the two weeks ending Februrary 26, DPH reports tracers interviewed 83 percent of positive cases and 78 percent of their contacts. Like the state, the City doesn’t report workplace outbreaks, or really much anything at all from what it’s learning from the program. The minimal data the City does supply comes from last August through October.
Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco
While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.
What is the “good reason” for wariness about vaccines from black and latinx communities?
I’m assuming he’s alluding to stuff like the Tuskegee Syphilis Study and the historical mistreatment of minorities by the American medical community. That connection to modern day vaccines can be disputed.
