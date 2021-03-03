Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Breaking News! Recology will reimburse San Francisco residents for artificially high rates. Now if they will only pick up the garbage on the street.

You may have noticed that San Francisco moved to a less restrictive status with a case rate of 3.5 per 100,000 residents even though SFDPH reported the figure was 7.5 cases per 100,000 residents. How does that happen? Other than for reasons of “recall”, the short answer is that SF gets bonus points for high testing numbers and “equity”. For a more complete, more involved, answer, see California’s Blueprint a Safer Economy.

Open windows open schools.

We’ve all read stories about vaccine-wary Blacks and Latinx, who have good reason. But the biggest group of anti-vaxxers don’t make it a habit to traffic in reason.

Last year the California legislature passed AB685 as a measure to protect workers in their workplaces. It was signed by local restauranteur/wino Gavin Newsome and scheduled to go into effect on January 1. So how’s it going?

Quiz time. What’s the police station with the most police misconduct reports? Right. Mission Station by a wide margin, although no one can, or will, say why. Seems you’ve got your work cut out for you Captain Moran.

“Normalcy” may be a long ways away at the Mission Public Library. Kate explains how to check out books.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of March 2, 22 percent (172,843) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while over 10 percent (76,006) had received two. On March 2, only 2111 shots were delivered to San Franciso residents, bringing the seven day rolling average of shots per day to 7248.7. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation brought the San Francisco R Number back up to .70, while the ensemble ranges from .49 to .74 for an average of .71. The estimate for California ranges from .58 to .79 with an average also of .71.

Between January 30 and February 28, DPH added 234 new cases to the Mission for a cumulative total of 3933 or 65.9 cases per 1000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point has a rate of 98.7 while the rate in the Inner Sunset is 16.1 cases per 1000 residents. No neighborhood west of Twin Peaks has a rate higher than 25 cases per 1000 residents.

For the week ending February 24, the seven-day rollilng average of daily new cases in the City was 62, or 7.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Based on its population size, Latinx had a Februrary new case rate of 56.9, Native Americans 44, Blacks 39.6, Asians 22.1 cases, Whites 17, and Multi-racials 13. The Citywide rate was 27.7

Today’s figures include 1 ICU transfer and 1 Acute Care transfer. For the week ending March 2, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 26 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 32 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On March 2, patients with Covid accounted for 6 percent of ICU beds and less than 3.5 percent of Acute Care beds. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show that of 98 Covid patients, 35 were at UCSF, 14 at Kaiser and 10 at SFGH.

In February Latinx had a positivity rate of 5.43 percent, down from 11.5 percent in January. Blacks had a rate of 2.4 percent in February, Asians 2.1 percent, Multi-racials 1.6 percent and Whites 1.2 percent.

At 2.6 percent, the statewide positivity rate is at an all-time low, last seen on October 12.

Unlike most numbers, the figures DPH provides for contact tracing change very little whether cases are surging of falling. For the two weeks ending Februrary 26, DPH reports tracers interviewed 83 percent of positive cases and 78 percent of their contacts. Like the state, the City doesn’t report workplace outbreaks, or really much anything at all from what it’s learning from the program. The minimal data the City does supply comes from last August through October.

Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco

While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.