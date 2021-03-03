The Mission Branch of the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) closed when — and will remain closed until its upcoming two-year renovation is complete. Residents can still check out library materials through a Bookmobile located in the district or other branches of the SFPL.

SFPL is working to locate a site to host a temporary branch during the upcoming renovation, but where and when that will take place is still up in the air. During SFPL’s series of branch renovations in the late 2000s, the library used a combination of Bookmobiles and temporary branches to maintain service.

Is the Mission Branch open for SFPL To Go service?

The branch is not.

The branch had already begun to shut down in anticipation of an upcoming renovation and many of its bilingual staff are deployed as disaster service workers, preventing the establishment of a To-Go system.

Where can I get books?

Patrons can pick up requested library items at the Mission Bookmobile at O’Connell High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Excelsior and Eureka Valley branch libraries are also open for To Go pickup.

Prior to the pandemic, the San Francisco Public Library’s Mission Branch had the fifth-highest circulation among branches. The Bookmobile is averaging about 110 visitors on the days that it is open, receiving twice the number of daily visitors as the next most-visited site.

Are there plans to offer the To Go service at the Mission Branch?

Not at the present time.

If a temporary branch is established during the upcoming renovation, the temporary branch may be able to offer the To Go service.

How can I check out a book?

Patrons can check out books at SFPL.org. Patrons without internet can also call the library at 415-557-4400 for help checking out books and accessing their library records. The library also has telephone lines in multiple languages.

如需協助，請致電並留言 (粵語) (415) 757-9884

如需协助，请致电并留言 (国语) (415) 757-9946

Para ayuda, llame y deje un mensaje: (415) 757-9889

За помощью позвоните и оставьте сообщение: (415) 757-9911

Để được trợ giúp, hãy gọi và để lại tin nhắn: (415) 757-9900

Para sa tulong, tumawag at mag-iwan ng mensahe: (415) 757-9937

ヘルプを参照するには、電話でメッセージを残し ます。(415) 757-9928

Will there be a temporary branch during the renovation?

SFPL is working to locate a temporary site with library services during the renovation.

What is the status of the upcoming renovation?

SFPL anticipates it will hand over the building to the contractors sometime in the fall. The construction process is expected to take anywhere from 18 to 25 months, during which time the library’s technology and building systems will be upgraded. The library will also add a community meeting space, a children’s room and a teen room during the renovation.