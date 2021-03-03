Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
You would think a corporation that rakes in around $139.5 billion a year would be able to absorb some petty shoplifiting at a store without freaking out. Walgreen’s decision to cut off a lifeline for people in the Tenderloin has angered residents.
After a year and a dumpster’s worth of research pre-prints, we still seem to know very little about this thing. The recent dropoff in new Covid cases has been surprising both in speed and global uniformity. Some attribute the decline to “human behavior” (i.e. public health compliance), though as Dr. Michael Osterholm says, there’s no evidence of increased compliance nor is it logical given the diverse range of restrictions and well-documented bad attitudes. Osterholm, an epidemiologist with 45 years of experience, admits he’s stumped.
The Vaccine is proving to be highly effective in spreading favoritism, petty corruption, and front page scandal. Too bad Mohammed Nuru isn’t around to provide some San Francisco style.
Sick of this $16 trillion pandemic? How about the next one?
On a considerably brighter note, Andy previews Dance Mission Theater’s Dance In Revolt(ing) Times (D.I.R.T.) Festival 2021 beginning this weekend.
And good to see that The Village (the projected Native American cultural center and resource hub in the Mission) is moving ahead.
Much of the recent decline in the City’s cases has been driven by a dramatic fall in the Latinx cases. Since January 8, the 7 day average number of daily Latinx cases has fallen 90 percent.
Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show that of 98 Covid patients, 35 were at UCSF, 14 at Kaiser and 10 at SFGH.
On January 8, the rate was 14 percent.
The falling case numbers have been led in part by those ranging from 30 to 39 in age. In January they accounted for 1881 cases or 21 percent of the total, and as of Februrary 27, they accounted for 440 cases or 19 percent of the total.