Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

You would think a corporation that rakes in around $139.5 billion a year would be able to absorb some petty shoplifiting at a store without freaking out. Walgreen’s decision to cut off a lifeline for people in the Tenderloin has angered residents.

After a year and a dumpster’s worth of research pre-prints, we still seem to know very little about this thing. The recent dropoff in new Covid cases has been surprising both in speed and global uniformity. Some attribute the decline to “human behavior” (i.e. public health compliance), though as Dr. Michael Osterholm says, there’s no evidence of increased compliance nor is it logical given the diverse range of restrictions and well-documented bad attitudes. Osterholm, an epidemiologist with 45 years of experience, admits he’s stumped.

The Vaccine is proving to be highly effective in spreading favoritism, petty corruption, and front page scandal. Too bad Mohammed Nuru isn’t around to provide some San Francisco style.

Sick of this $16 trillion pandemic? How about the next one?

On a considerably brighter note, Andy previews Dance Mission Theater’s Dance In Revolt(ing) Times (D.I.R.T.) Festival 2021 beginning this weekend.

And good to see that The Village (the projected Native American cultural center and resource hub in the Mission) is moving ahead.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of Februrary 28, 22 percent (166,723) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while 9 percent (69,381) had received two. On February 28, 6371 shots were delivered to San Franciso residents, bringing the seven day rolling average of shots per day to 6819.9. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

The estimate for San Francisco’s R Number continues to fluctuate in the .70s as it has for the month of Februrary. Covid-19 R Estimation has it down to .70 while the ensemble’s average places it at .75. The estimate for California ranges from .59 to .81 for an average of .75.

Between January 28 and February 26, DPH added 269 new cases to the neighborhood bringing the cumulative total of Mission cases to 3917 or 65.7 cases per 1000 residents. The hardest hit area neighborhood over the year is the area bounded by 17th and 23rd, Hampshire and the Freeway with a rate of 785.7 cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending February 22, the seven-day average of daily new cases in the City was 67, or 7.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. At least for now, the new case numbers are plateaued in the mid-60’s. Though new cases have fallen 82 percent since January, they are still twice the number the City had when the fall-winter surge began.

Much of the recent decline in the City’s cases has been driven by a dramatic fall in the Latinx cases. Since January 8, the 7 day average number of daily Latinx cases has fallen 90 percent.

Since the peak on January 11, hospitalizations have fallen over 70 percent.Today’s figures include 0 transfers. For the week ending February 27, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 18 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 31 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On February 27, DPH reports 7 percent of the City’s ICU patients had Covid, as did 3.5 percent of Acute Care patients. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show that of 98 Covid patients, 35 were at UCSF, 14 at Kaiser and 10 at SFGH.

On January 8, the rate was 14 percent.

The falling case numbers have been led in part by those ranging from 30 to 39 in age. In January they accounted for 1881 cases or 21 percent of the total, and as of Februrary 27, they accounted for 440 cases or 19 percent of the total.